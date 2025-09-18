5 tips for storm-proofing your garden

Worried about what the next storm could do to your home? Then it’s time to storm-proof your garden.

The UK weather this year has been tumultuous to say the least. For months, we were hit by heatwaves, as soon as we entered September, it was storm central. Temperatures have been dropping in the last week, and there’s been strong wind, hail and rain across the UK. But it gets better – according to the Met Office , yellow weather warnings will be in force this weekend, and there’s even rumours about potential snow.

With this in mind, the main area of your home that really takes a battering during storms is your garden. Extreme weather conditions can cause a lot of damage to your garden, from broken plant pots to overflowing drains. To help you prepare for an upcoming storm, here are five tips to storm-proof your garden.

1. Secure furniture and loose items

We’ve all seen that video of a flying trampoline during a storm, and while it’s funny to watch, it caused a lot of damage when it landed, plus a family lost out on a fun backyard activity! To avoid losing your furniture or damaging someone else’s garden, make sure to cover and secure loose items.

For larger items like trampolines, sofas and barbecues , cover them with a weatherproof tarp and tie them down. Smaller items like ornaments, lights and lawn mowers can be stored in a shed or garage so they won’t get knocked over, and your tools won’t get rusty in the wetter weather.

2. Support or cover your plants

While you can simply move your plant pots inside or under a shelter, there are some bigger plants that need extra support or plants that can’t be moved as they’re planted directly into the ground. For these types of plants, install a windbreaker or plant supports to shield them from the elements.

For tall plants, add a wooden or metal support directly into the soil and tie your plant to it to prevent it from breaking or being blown over. For bigger or groups of plants, you can install a trellis to protect them and for plants that grow up from the ground, simply cover them up to shield them from the rain and wind.

(Image credit: Egor Yakushkin on Unsplash)

3. Trim trees and branches

If your garden has any trees or branches, cut them back before a storm hits. Focus on dead or overhanging parts of your tree, as these can snap during bad weather which can damage your house or even hurt you if you’re outside when it happens. This tip also counts for branches and smaller plants, as any dead or weak parts of them can get easily tangled and snap in the wind.

4. Mulch your soil

You might not think it, but your garden’s soil can be negatively affected during a storm, especially if there’s a lot of heavy rainfall. Putting down a layer of mulch on your soil and around plants can help protect it from taking on too much moisture or flooding.

After the rain has passed, check your soil and plants to make sure they’re draining properly and not waterlogged. If your soil is waterlogged, you can aerate the soil and lay down compost to increase the oxygen flow.

5. Improve your drainage

Speaking of draining, a heavy rainstorm can not only waterlog your soil and drown your plants, but it can also affect the overall drainage of your garden. Before a storm hits, remove fallen leaves and any other debris so your drains and gutters won’t get blocked or overflow. If needed, you can add drainage channels so rain ‘runs off’ from your garden or is redirected to less sensitive areas.