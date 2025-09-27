10 gardening jobs to squeeze in before summer comes to an end

It's always a good idea to give your garden a bit of TLC before the winter months arrive, especially if you want to get off on the right foot come spring. Well, this is what the experts at GardeningExpress say anyway, who’ve put together a handy checklist to help your garden recover after a busy summer.

Founder Chris Bonnett explains that autumn is actually the perfect season to tackle jobs like pulling out weeds, tidying up vegetable plots, and cutting back summer perennials. Not only will this keep things neat over winter, but it also sets your garden up to thrive when spring finally rolls around.

“The garden still needs love and care throughout the colder months and those who put in the effort now will reap the benefits next spring,” Chris told me.

So, let’s dive into exactly what these jobs are – I’ve already made a start on mine!

1. Clear fallen leaves

Take a rake and clear any fallen leaves or debris on the lawn, footpaths and borders to prevent them from causing fungal diseases. Leaves left on the lawn can also block light and trap moisture leading to dead patches of grass, so you'll want to get on top of this to prevent any permanent damage to your garden.

2. Give the lawn a final cut

If you've read our advice on the exact temperature you should stop cutting your grass, you’ll already know you should give your lawn its final cut around late October or early November. This is when the temperatures are consistently low and between 5-10ºC, which is when the grass will enter its dormant stage and stop growing.

3. Pull out weeds

Although this may typically feel like a spring job, autumn is a great time to pull out weeds as well. The ground is often moist which makes pulling them out easier, and removing them now prevents them from hiding under soil and sprouting next season.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

4. Leave one area untidy for wildlife

It’s important to look out for wildlife during the colder months who will be seeking food and shelter. Consider leaving one small area of your garden untidy with leaves, logs and twigs to create shelter for animals such as hedgehogs and nesting birds.

5. Tidy the vegetable patch

Take down any supports that you may have had for climbing plants to give the area a cleaner look. You can use the stems of the veg you have harvested in compost heaps, but just make sure they have been cut up into small pieces.

6. Trim shrubs and bushes

Give any overgrown shrubs or bushes a trim to keep them looking neat and tidy during autumn. Giving them a tidy and removing dead branches will help keep bushes healthy and prevent them from getting damaged in stormy weather.

7. Cut back perennials

Remove dead foliage from plants that have finished for the summer to keep boarders looking neat and tidy. This will also reduce the risk of pests and diseases.

8. Clean pots and containers

Empty old summer plants that have stopped growing and give pots and containers a good clean. You can either store these away until the spring or refill them with winter plants such as pansies and violas.

Give your garden tools a thorough clean with warm soapy water and dry them well before storing them away. This will ensure they stay in good condition over the autumn and winter, ready for you to use again in spring.

10. Protect garden furniture

Wipe down any garden furniture including tables, chairs and loungers and cover them up before storing them away in the shed or garage to protect them from any harsh winter weather.