Walmart offers cheap Xbox One S and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order deal in Black Friday sales

Among the best Black Friday deals we've found is this awesome brace of Xbox One S deals, with one offering the Xbox One S console along with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for a bargain price of $199.99 at Walmart, and another slashing the cost of the All-Digital Xbox One S (with games bundle) to just $149.99.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the latest (and one of the most anticipated) games in the Star Wars franchise. Take control of Jedi Padawan Cal and learn to master your powers while escaping the Great Jedi Purge, battling stormtroopers, inquisitors and a few familiar faces along the way...

The All-Digital Edition Xbox One S does not come with a disc drive, with the system designed to be used in conjunction with the Xbox Store for digital game downloads and online streaming services such as Xbox Game Pass.

The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console deal here also comes with three cracking games, with Forza Horizon 3, Sea of Thieves and Minecraft all included.

You can check out the full details of both deals below:

Xbox One S bundle + Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | was up to $299.99 | now $199.00 at Walmart

Now this is a deal worth shouting about. Not only do you get the 1TB version of the console bundled with the brand new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order into the mix absolutely free, in which you take control of a Jedi apprentice and battle the Empire's forces. The console also comes with free trial periods of Xbox Live Gold and Game Passes, ensuring you get the the One S' full potential right out of the box.

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition V2 | was $299.99 | now $149.99 at Walmart

What an awesome deal this is. The 1TB version of the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console is now reduced from $300 to only $150. For that new low price you get the console alongside three top games: Forza Horizon 3, Sea of Thieves and Minecraft. You also get one month of Xbox Live Gold and totally free two-day delivery thrown in, too.View Deal

The best thing about the Xbox One S is that not only does it deliver an exceptional console to play games at Full HD resolutions, but it also includes something that its rival PS4 does not — a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player. This gives it a massive edge over the Sony system in terms of future-proofing.

In our official Xbox One S review we praised the console's "slick gaming platform", "4K Ultra HD hotness" and "much more desirable" streamlined white design. Indeed, to this day here at T3 we consider the Xbox One S the most visually strong console in Microsoft's line-up, with it even beating off the Xbox One X.

Both console deals above also let you tuck in to the vast selection of great Xbox One games on the market today, too, with both systems loaded with more than enough storage to install a wide-selection of AAA Xbox games.

If you like the look of these Xbox One S console deals but in fact would prefer a console from another maker, then be sure to go and check out T3's best video game consoles guide. You might also might be tempted to game on PC when you've browsed the best gaming laptops on the market today, too.

