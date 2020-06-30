Vodafone launches 5G sale – Samsung Galaxy Fold, Note 10+ and S10 going cheap

Vodafone is known for its flash sales and, boy oh boy, has it just gone and dropped a real doozy. That's because for the next couple of days the network has a huge sale on 5G handsets live, with Samsung phones like the Galaxy Fold 5G, Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G discounted.

There's also the the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G discounted and Samsung's Galaxy A90 5G, too. Simply put, there are huge discounts to be had on some of the very finest 5G phones on the market today.

And, while these phone deals don't come with a data plan included, they are perfect for partnering with a new 5G data plan from Vodafone. Simply select the handset you want and then pick the SIM plan that best suits your needs, with everything up to unlimited data plans on offer.

Below T3 has picked out three of the Vodafone sale deals that we think are particularly attractive.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G | £29 upfront | £55 per month

The simply huge and powerful Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G gets a really nice price cut here with the monthly cost plunging from £83 to just £55. This is the phone that T3 called the "embodiment of smartphone royalty" and a "no compromise" handset. So the fact that this Vodafone sale cuts a total of £627 off its price over the course a 24-month contract is definitely very welcome.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G | £29 upfront | £99 per month

Samsung's folding phone is available here in both its Space Silver and Cosmos Black colourways for just £29 upfront and then £99 per month over the course of the selected contract. The Vodafone sale has cut £200 off the upfront cost of this handset, with it retailing normally for £299 upfront. If the Unlimited Max SIM plan is selected, a further saving of £270 is up for grabs, too. Free delivery is included.View Deal

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G | £9 upfront | £55 per month

Xiaomi showed the world what could be done in terms of affordable 5G phones with the Mi Mix 3 5G, and now it is even cheaper thanks to Vodafone's 5G sale. At only £9 upfront, getting your hands on this smartphone is incredibly approachable, while its monthly cost of £55 is down from its pre-sale price of £71. A stylish and powerful 5G phone that doesn't cost the earth.View Deal

For even more great phones deals, be sure to check out T3's best phone deals guide, which is crammed full of today's best mobile phone prices. And, for those who fancy a new SIM only deal, then be sure to take a look at T3's best SIM only deals guide, which has SIM plans that are stuffed with data, minutes and texts but don't cost silly money.

For an overview of the top handsets currently on the market, then please consult T3's best phones, best cheap phones, best 5G phones, best folding phones, best Android phones, best gaming phones and best compact phones buying guides.