Two Casio G-Shock models celebrate the release of Deadpool and Wolverine

Quick Summary To celebrate the release of the new Deadpool and Wolverine movie, two Casio G-Shock models have been unveiled. These represent the two main characters, with matching colours to their heroic suits.

If you're a fan of Marvel movies, you're likely already aware that a new one is right around the corner. Deadpool & Wolverine sees – as you probably already guessed – popular characters Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) come together for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

To celebrate the new flick, Casio G-Shock has brought its 2100 model to the fore. There, two colour options represent the two headline characters, with yellow and red accents to match the hue of each heroes costume.

Both models retail for just £129, making it an affordable option for fans looking to add some heroic personality to their wrist. The two spec sheets are broadly similar across the range, actually.

You'll find Bluetooth connectivity on both models, allowing you to pair the watch with your phone. These are also solar charging models. That allows you to top up the battery with any light source, which should offer some really impressive longevity for the watch.

You'll find water resistance up to 200m on these watches, too. Sure, it's no dive watch, but it is more than capable of keeping up with the rigors of your daily life. It'll have no trouble with a heavy downpour, or doing the dishes, for example.

There is one key difference between the two, though. The yellow model (GA-B2100CY-1AER) features a Neobrite luminous coating. Presumably, that is possible thanks to the lighter appearance of the yellow versus the red hue.

Still, it's unlikely to be too much of a deal breaker without it. The display illumination means that you'll still have a way to light up your dial without it.

It's certainly a cool addition to the range. We're big fans of the 2100-series here at T3 – I have one in my personal collection, too – and they offer a lot of watch for the money. Whether you love the cool octagonal case shape, or just fancy a Marvel-themed timepiece, this is a great pick.