Deadpool & Wolverine trailer has more wit in just 2 minutes than MCU in years

There's no doubt about it, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has stalled somewhat over the last few years. However, a new saviour is on his way – and he's wearing red lycra pants.

Ryan Reynolds has posted the first teaser trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, the third movie in his sardonic superhero series and the first that's officially part of the MCU. It's also the first to feature the eponymous Wolverine too, with Disney having brought the rights to both characters back in house with the acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019.

And that means we can look forward to some classic fourth-wall breaking fun, as Reynold's Deadpool cleverly references the history and current state of the mega franchise, as he's brought under its banner.

The film is slated for a cinematic release on 26 July 2024. Hopefully that means it'll also be available on the Disney+ streaming service a couple of months later.

And then, even those who don't get to see it in the theatres will find out why Reynolds, as Wade Wilson, believes he's "Marvel's Jesus".