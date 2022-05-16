Top 3 new movies to watch on Disney Plus for May 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's been a good few months for Disney Plus, as the streaming service proved its growth by adding a whopping eight million more subscribers within the first few months of 2022. No doubt one of the biggest reasons for this increase is down to the numerous exclusive movies that have debuted on the platform.

May looks set to continue this trend with plenty of new film releases and TV series to keep you occupied while waiting for Obi-Wan Kenobi to release – don't lie, we all know it's true. Of course, you can always watch the Star Wars prequels in preparation for the highly anticipated original series, however, if you are looking for something else we have got you covered as well.

It's just worth noting that these choices are taken from Disney Plus in the UK, so for anyone else outside of the country, you might want to consider taking out a VPN to gain access to what's on the market here. With that out the way, let's jump what movies to watch on Disney Plus for May 2022.

Sneakerella

The big new exclusive on Disney Plus is a re-imagining of Cinderella in Sneakerella, a musical comedy set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City. Boasting bright poppy colours and great chemistry between lead characters El (Chosen Jacobs) and Kira King (Lexi Underwood), Sneakerella is fun for family and kids but leaves a lot to be desired for anyone else. Regardless, it's still bursting with feel-good songs and an uplifting story that is more than welcome durng these dark times we're all living through.

Bruce Almighty

Everyone loves a bit of Jim Carrey, and few films let the character actor showcase his talents better than Bruce Almighty. The riotous comedy about a man named Bruce who receives the power of God for one week is endlessly rewatchable while featuring notable performances from Morgan Freeman and Jennifer Aniston in supporting roles.

Better still, the scene where Bruce makes Evan Baxter (played brilliantly by Steve Carell in one of his earliest roles) speak gibberish on live television is impossible to keep a straight face throughout. Funny in 2003, funny in 2022.

Ford v Ferrari (Le Mans '66)

After James Mangold managed to give Hugh Jackman's Wolverine the send off he deserved in the triumph that was Logan, the director turned his attention toward the epic confrontation between the Ford GT40 and Scuderia Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans race in France.

Whether it's the sound editing, believable tension during race sequences or the sublime performances from Matt Damon and Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari is one of the very best films of the last few years. You don't even need to be a petrolhead to appreciate the storytelling and ambition of British race car driver, Ken Miles. This human story of wanting to be the best is memorable for all the right reasons.