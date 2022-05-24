Top 3 new movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video for May 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Video has been having a terrific few months in terms of quality movie releases, whether they be original exclusives or straight out of the cinema, with May looking to continue that trend once more.

If it's not the complete James Bond collection being added for free last month, or the numerous blockbusters like The Batman or The Northman available to get on VOD, Amazon has its ever-growing selection of films to keep subscribers happy. The difficulty is deciding where to start.

To help with this impossible conundrum, T3 regularly rounds up what's new, what's trending and what's worth watching, all saving valuable time so you can start watching the best content right away. With all of that in mind, here are the top movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video for May 2022.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

(Image credit: Sony)

Some films ooze style. Some films have deep characters and smart writing. Some films have next-level animation, great comedy, a dynamite soundtrack and bring something new to the table. All of the above applies to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse . I'm not kidding, this animated Marvel flick is a revelation. Seeing this on the big screen was one of the unexpected joys of 2018, and now with two sequels and a spinoff in the works, it's a perfect excuse to jump in.

Starring Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, the movie chronicles the character's journey to becoming Spider-Man with help from different Spider-People from parallel universes – and things get weird. This stellar supporting voice cast is made up of Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld , Chris Pine, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Zoë Kravitz, Kathryn Hahn and to top it off: Nicholas Cage as the brilliant Spider-Man Noir. If you're tired of superheroes, then first give this a try.

The Mummy (1999)

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Brendan Fraser is having a bit of resurgence right now (Watch Doom Patrol) and the world is a better place for it. One of his earliest roles was as the swashbuckling Rick O'Connell in The Mummy trilogy, with the first being set in Hamunaptra, the City of the Dead, where supernatural powers loom and a cursed high priest awaits. It's fun, easy watching and holds up better than you think.

Both sequels, The Mummy Returns and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, are also available to watch alongside The Scorpion King prequel. The former two have their charm but I can't defend the latter, even if it has Dwayne Johnson in his first leading role.

Candyman

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Horror remakes are often hit or miss, so Nia DaCosta did one better and instead decided to make a direct Candyman sequel to the popular 1992 film. Co-written and produced by Jordan Peele, the movie returns to the now-gentrified neighbourhood of Cabrini Green where the legend of supernatural slasher began.

At a slick 91-minutes, the visual style is gripping with fantastic use of suspense and a commanding lead in Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – best known for Aquaman and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Compared to a lot of horror movies, this one is more thriller than outright gore, making it more accessible for any fellow scaredy-cats out there.