The Batman release date and how to watch the new DC movie

The week of The Batman's release is upon us. The highly anticipated superhero film starring Robert Pattinson will see the Caped Crusader go up against the Riddler, a new serial killer that has begun terrorizing the elites of Gotham City.

Five years after development began on the project, The Batman will finally premiere in theatres worldwide from March 4th, 2022. Additionally, those in Australia, New Zealand and certain IMAX screenings across the UK can watch the movie a day prior, if they so desire.

Following this, The Batman will then begin streaming on HBO Max on April 19th, 2022 – six weeks after its theatrical release. HBO Max is available in the US and select countries in Latin America, Europe and the Caribbean. This unfortunately does not include the UK.

HBO Max first launched in the US in May 2020 and has slowly been rolling out to different territories over the following months/years. It has, however, not arrived in the UK yet due to an exclusivity deal between Warner Bros. and British broadcaster Sky. The current deal between the two companies runs until 2025, so realistically that's the earliest HBO Max will become available in the country.

So when will The Batman likely debut in the UK? Let's look at the most recent activity from Warner Bros. regarding its superhero flicks to get an idea.

While Wonder Woman 1984 was released simultaneously on HBO Max and in cinemas during December 2020, the film did not arrive in the UK until January for VOD (video-on-demand) and until August 2021 for Sky Cinema. It did, however, launch in UK cinemas a week earlier than the US. The Batman is also not arriving day-and-date on HBO Max this time, as stated above.

The Suicide Squad from James Gunn (not to be confused with the critically panned Suicide Squad film in 2016 from David Ayer) debuted in cinemas globally from August 6th, 2021 (again a week prior for the UK). It then was released for Sky Cinema on October 7th and then to the Sky-owned streaming platform NOW on December 26th, 2021.

Taking this all into account, it's likely that The Batman will release on VOD in May before then becoming available to stream in the UK either via Sky or Now sometime in July. Batman Day previously took place on July 23rd, so that feels like a strong possibility. Check out the latest trailer for The Batman below:

Tickets for The Batman originally went up for sale on February 10th, however, there's still plenty of time to reserve seats. Is there anything better than seeing a film of this scale on opening night? I think not.

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell. It is scheduled to debut in theatres across the globe from March 4th, 2022.