This rumoured iPhone 15 Pro upgrade should make photographers happy

With the iPhone 15 range set to be unveiled later this year, many have offered suggestions of what might be included. We've heard rumours for just about everything, now – from a titanium frame to a 3nm processor and even some record-breaking bezels.

One rumour that has persisted is the inclusion of an action button in place of the traditional mute switch. Now, a tipster with a good track record for Apple updates has given us a little more insight into how the action button could get involved.

According to Analyst941 (opens in new tab) – who accurately leaked the Dynamic Island before the release of the iPhone 14 last year – the action button is set to take over a variety of duties from other physical buttons on the phone. That includes power off duties, where it will take the place of the volume up button.

But perhaps more interesting for most people is how it will interact with the camera app. According to the tweets, the action button will register the difference in force between a light and hard press.

That means budding photographers can lightly press down to focus the sensor, and hard press to capture the shot. A hard press and hold will capture video footage.

That's a cool addition, no matter how you spin it. Currently, the volume up button allows you to shoot photos and videos in the same manner, but the autofocusing still has to be selected from the display.

That's not the end of the world, but it's certainly less convenient, and could cause you to lose your perfect composition. The rumoured setup on the action button also sounds much more familiar for photographers who use full-on camera setups, too.

With most still predicting a launch around September this year, there's still a little while to wait until we'll know for sure what makes it onto the new handset.