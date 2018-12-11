This is what the Samsung Galaxy S10 will look like with an Infinity-O display

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has leaked again and this time in a new concept that shows just what the edge-to-edge Infinity-O display could look like on the flagship smartphone.

The latest images to appear showing off the potential future Galaxy S10 come via Forbes from Ghostek, a case manufacturer with previous accurate render leaks. This, the source says, shows off what one of the many S10 model variants will look like.

This Infinity-O display toting version will apparently be the most widely bought variants of the range.

The Infinity-O display, already teased at Samsung's developer conference, has been revealed on the latest A8 smartphone. This, as a mid-range handset, suggests that the most sold S10 will be a more affordable version of the flagship handset. Samsung will likely save the true all-screen display, dubbed New Infinity, for the top-end model.

The phone should also feature a triple lens camera system on the rear with a main sensor, a wide-angle and a zoom camera in that line-up.

The top end Samsung Galaxy S10 Beyond should not only have a true all-screen display but also a four camera setup on the rear as well as dual front facing cameras.

All the Galaxy S10 models should get the latest 3D Sonic Sensor, which is Samsung's under-screen ultrasonic fingerprint reader – something Qualcomm revealed this week officially. So don't expect facial recognition and 5G will likely only appear in the top-end Beyond S10 model which should be very, very expensive.