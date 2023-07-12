This 5-star massage gun is my pick in the Amazon Prime sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to trying to find the best massage guns , we can end up wasting a lot of money and time because, let’s be honest, there’s hundreds!

That’s where the Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 comes in. It’s a top notch, compact massage gun that, although may not have all the added-extras (like Bluetooth connectivity or sensor pressure), it eases muscle stiffness and tension very well, and it’s my top pick in the Amazon Prime Day sale. In fact, it’s that good, we even named it ‘best overall massage gun’ in our best buy guide.

Right now you can get your hands on it for less than £100 – saving you just over £50. It’s actually the first time you’re able to bag this massager for such a bargain, as it's at its lowest ever price, so it’s a cracking deal that I will not be letting pass me by (and neither should you).

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2: now £149 at Amazon (was £98)

Save £51 on the Hypervolt Go 2 this Amazon Prime Day. An excellent entry-level massage gun that's small, compact and gets the job done. Also comes with two attachment heads.

As I previously mentioned, this gun is simple, but gets the job done, which we’d all rather want than tons of extra features, right? It comes with two massage heads (flat and bullet), which I personally prefer (I'm not sure who ever ends up using all six on other massage guns anyway). It’s also a smaller massage gun, so you can easily stick it in your gym bag and have it on the go with you, making it the perfect entry-level massager.

Its high-torque 40W motor operates near-silently with its QuietGlide Technology and it's easy to use with its simple push 'on/off' button. Appearance-wise, I love its smooth white finish and really feel it looks like a premium device. Whether it's easing out knots, or relieving sore, achy muscles, this is a massage gun worth the investment.