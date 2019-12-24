These iconic G-Shock watches have been given the urban camouflage treatment

Casio has given a pair of its most iconic watches a major makeover, thanks to all-metal bodies and a military camouflage design.

Frost up is the MTG-B1000DCM-1AER Full Metal - we’ll call it the Full Metal to keep our repetitive strain injury at bay.

Built to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Casio’s MT-G Series, this limited edition G-Shock features a laser-printed camo finish and is constructed almost entirely from titanium.

The lightweight metal is used on the watch’s case, band, bezel, case back and buttons. Using titanium has brought the watch’s weight down by an impressive 57g compared to the steel equivalent.

Casio has given the MT-G Full Metal a camouflage finish right across its case, bezel and strap, while the dial is stealthy black, with gold details and hour and minute hands.

(Image credit: Casio)

Next up is the GMWB5000 Full Metal, a camouflage-printed, all-metal take on the classic digital Casio G-Shock.

Featuring the same shock-resistant construction as Casio fans have come to expect, the Full Metal’s camo finish is produced by laser engraving which produced dots of various sizes right across every side of the watch body and strap, resulting in a texture which Casio says feels almost three-dimensional.

Both of these Full Metal watches include premium features like Bluetooth connectivity for syncing up with the G-Shock smartphone app, Two-Way Time Sync technology, and Multi-Band 6 self-adjusting atomic timekeeping. Casio says this technology ensures the most accurate hour and date display, wherever you are in the world.

Both camo-covered timepieces also boast solar-power, water resistance to 200 minutes and a feature for finding your lost phone (providing it’s in Bluetooth range).

The titanium MT-G Full Metal is priced at £1,200, while the G-Shock GMWB5000 Full Metal is £1,480. Both are available now.

