The OnePlus Open may be delayed – but it's getting an upgrade to make up for it

While foldable phone fans will have had their head turned by a number of new devices in recent months, there is still something new on the horizon. That's because the long-awaited OnePlus Open is expected to drop later this year.

It comes hot on the heels of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which was recently unveiled at an event in Korea. And, before that, we saw Google take a stab at the form, releasing their Pixel Fold over the summer.

There is a late spell of drama for the OnePlus, though. We recently heard that a release event was looming, expecting to take place on the 29th of August. However, that now looks unlikely. According to tech insider, Max Jambor, that rumoured date has been delayed slightly. Jambor has been all over the OnePlus Open release, leaking several key details in the past few months.

It's not all bad news though. According to the report, the model has been delayed because the current displays weren't up to scratch. Those were said to come from BOE. Now, the model will make use of Samsung panels instead, which should make for a higher quality end product.

There's no confirmation of when the launch will now take place. However, Jambor did mention that more details were coming soon, so we might not have too long to wait for more information.

It looks set to be a killer handset. We recently saw a full spec sheet leaked by another notorious tech tipster, OnLeaks. The device is said to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage onboard.

There's also said to be a 4,800mAh battery, with 67W charging for speedy top-ups. That's around 10% larger than the cell found inside of Samsung's latest release, for reference.

Elsewhere, a Hasselblad-tuned camera setup should offer a host of shot-snapping prowess. 48MP options are slated for the main and ultra-wide sensors, while a 64MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom is also said to be on the back of the device.

With specs like that, it's fair to say that this is a device which will be worth the wait.