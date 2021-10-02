The next free Epic Games Store game has been revealed – and Henry Cavill will be a fan

It's that time of the week again where we found out what free game will be available for anyone that signs onto the Epic Games Store from next week. Epic has now confirmed that PC Building Simulator will be up for grabs, likely to the joy of Henry Cavill (who famously broke the internet last year when building his own PC).

Launched in January 2019, the simulation strategy title centres around running your own workshop and actually getting to use those impossible to find parts, such as the illusive RTX 3080. It's a single-player experience and has found its own little community of players that share tips and show off what they've built online. It's worth checking out, and hey – it's free.

Anyone interested can redeem PC Building Simulator from October 7th to October 14th and live the dream of being Superman on a stream themself. It will replace Europa Universalis IV, which can be downloaded for free until October 7th before returning to its RRP of $39.99 / £34.99 / $AU56.95.

We were tempted to show a trailer for PC Building Simulator here but instead thought it would be better to rewatch Henry Cavill building a PC. Enjoy!

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) A photo posted by on

The game description for PC Building Simulator reads as follows: "Build and grow your very own computer repair enterprise as you learn to diagnose, fix and build PCs. With real-world licensed components and comprehensive hardware and software simulation, you can plan and bring your ultimate PC to life."

Every week the Epic Games Store updates its free offering, having given away over 100 games in 2020 to more than 749 million players. Of course, for any console players out there, there's still plenty of games to claim with both PS Plus and Xbox Games with Gold titles confirmed for the month of October.