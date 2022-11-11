The homemade foldable iPhone is terrible, but it's a glimpse of the future

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I love our story about the incredible folding iPhone put together by a Chinese YouTuber: cobbled together from a mix of Motorola Razr and iPhone X bits, while it's a working phone it's incredibly basic and clearly quite crap. But it's also enormously exciting when you look at it in conjunction with another Chinese folding phone: the next Honor foldable.

One of the things that really struck me about the illustration showing Honor's design is how much like the iPhone SE 2022 it looks when it's side-on. That's the phone my kids have, and it's a brilliant and brilliantly thin smartphone that's just 7.3mm thick. So if you imagine the folding iPhone made not from a Razr but from an iPhone SE, that could be quite the device.

You gotta know when to fold 'em

I really want a folding iPhone. I love the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 – I think the latter is the more desirable one – but my family and I are all-in on Apple for everything so moving to one of the best Android phones isn't an option.

The reason I'm focusing on the iPhone SE rather than my own iPhone 14 Pro when they're almost the same thickness – the iPhone 14 Pro is 7.85mm thick – is because the SE might not *be* much thinner, but it looks and feels much thinner due to its rounded edges. We've had all kinds of folding iPhone concept renders in the last couple of years, and they've all been visibly chunky because they've been based on the range-topping iPhones rather than the thinnest ones.

The iPhone 14's more slab-sided approach is fine for a normal phone but would look seriously chunky in a foldable, and possibly even pocket-destroying. So I hope that when Apple finally does make its folding iPhone, thin is in.