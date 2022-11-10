Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 suddenly doesn't look so appealing as new foldable phone leaks

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are some of the very best foldable phones you can buy right now, but a new leak from Twitter tipster IceUniverse says there's a new split-fold sheriff in town. And it looks pretty amazing.

According to the leaker, "Honor will launch a new folding screen (left and right inner folding) mobile phone, which will break the battery life record and the lightest (left and right inner folding) weight record."

That means it's going to be a direct rival to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and its successor, and as you can see from the image above it looks much thinner than Samsung's folding phone when it's closed over.

How Honor's folding phone could beat the Galaxy Z Fold 4

According to the leaked images, the forthcoming Honor phone will boast a 5,000mAh battery. That's 600mAh more than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which has 4,400mAh.

Despite the larger battery capacity, the Honor phone looks supremely slim. We don't have exact sizes yet, but Honor's first folding phone, the Magic V, is just 14.3mm when folded. If this is even thinner then it's going to be seriously svelte. By comparison the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is 14.2mm at its very thinnest point when folded and 15.8mm when you take the camera bump into account.

According to the leak we're looking at a total weight of 261g, which is only slightly lighter than the 263g of the Z Fold 4.

Of course there's more to a folding phone than its size and weight, but it's a step in the right direction: we've already seen folding phones shedding their bulk and coming down in price, so this looks like another step towards folding phones becoming mainstream.