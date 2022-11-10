Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 suddenly doesn't look so appealing as new foldable phone leaks

Images show a folding Honor phone that's lighter and lasts longer than any Samsung foldable

Leaked drawing of folding Honor phone
(Image credit: Twitter / IceUniverse)
Carrie Marshall
By Carrie Marshall
published

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are some of the very best foldable phones you can buy right now, but a new leak from Twitter tipster IceUniverse says there's a new split-fold sheriff in town. And it looks pretty amazing.

According to the leaker, "Honor will launch a new folding screen (left and right inner folding) mobile phone, which will break the battery life record and the lightest (left and right inner folding) weight record." 

That means it's going to be a direct rival to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and its successor, and as you can see from the image above it looks much thinner than Samsung's folding phone when it's closed over. 

How Honor's folding phone could beat the Galaxy Z Fold 4

According to the leaked images, the forthcoming Honor phone will boast a 5,000mAh battery. That's 600mAh more than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which has 4,400mAh.

Despite the larger battery capacity, the Honor phone looks supremely slim. We don't have exact sizes yet, but Honor's first folding phone, the Magic V, is just 14.3mm when folded. If this is even thinner then it's going to be seriously svelte. By comparison the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is 14.2mm at its very thinnest point when folded and 15.8mm when you take the camera bump into account. 

According to the leak we're looking at a total weight of 261g, which is only slightly lighter than the 263g of the Z Fold 4. 

Of course there's more to a folding phone than its size and weight, but it's a step in the right direction: we've already seen folding phones shedding their bulk and coming down in price, so this looks like another step towards folding phones becoming mainstream. 

TOPICS
Phones
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com (opens in new tab)).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸