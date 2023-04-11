The Google Pixel Fold could get a massive display upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It no secret that Samsung are kings when it comes to the best foldable phones. Their models, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, remain some of the best options, despite new waves of competition from other brands.

Those competitors are mostly reserved for flip phones, though. The Oppo Find N2 Flip and the Motorola Razr have both been released with unique features, in an attempt to steal the Z Flip 4's crown.

Competition in the book-style foldable stakes has been smaller. That should change later this year, though, as the Google Pixel Fold is widely expected to launch. It certainly sounds like a winning formula – take the best bits from the immensely popular Google Pixel 7 Pro, and tack it onto a folding chassis.

Google aren't just here to make up the numbers, either. According to a report from Korean outlet, The Elec (opens in new tab), the Pixel Fold will sport a better display than the impending Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The Elec report that the Pixel Fold will feature the Samsung Display M13 panel, while both the Fold 5 and the Flip 5 will remain on the M12 panel. There's no information on exactly how that differs, but it would mean that the Pixel Fold trumps Samsung's offering in quite a key area.

Personally, I'm a big fan of this news. Google entering the foldable game is fairly big deal. After the success of the Google Pixel 7 range, I'm excited to see how they tackle a new format, and what the device is capable of. Talk of a premium display is a clear sign that they aren't cutting corners here, which should make it a really strong competitor.

Of course, pricing will ultimately determine the fate of the handset. The Pixel 7 Pro successfully undercut the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, hitting the market around 1/3 cheaper. If Google can manage a similar feat with their debut foldable, it would make the technology a lot more accessible, offering them another edge over Samsung.

While no release date has been confirmed, it's widely expected that we'll catch a first glimpse of the handset at Google I/O. That event is set to take place on the 10th of May, meaning there's only one more month to wait.