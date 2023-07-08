The Echo Show 8 is half price in this early Prime Day deal

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 is happening next week but if you can’t wait until then, you’re in luck. Amazon is currently running its early Prime Day deals to get Prime members excited about the upcoming two-day sale.

So far in the early deals, we’ve been seeing lots of discounts on smart home products. Whether you’re in the market for a new smart camera, video doorbell or speaker, Amazon has got you covered, with big price cuts on Amazon devices like Blink cameras, Echo Dot speakers and Echo Show smart displays.

Right now, the Echo Show 8 is 50% off in the early Prime Day deals, taking this premium smart display down to under £50.

Originally priced at £99.99, the Echo Show 8 is now just £49.99, helping shoppers save £50. This deal is on the 1st generation and 2019 release of the Echo Show 8 and is available in the Sandstone Fabric colour.

Having a smart display in your home, like the Echo Show 8, has many benefits. With its 8-inch HD screen and stereo sound, the Echo Show 8 can play TV shows, films, podcasts, audiobooks and radio to keep you entertained while moving around your house. It can be easily controlled with Alexa voice control, and it can act as your smart home hub by communicating with compatible devices like cameras, lights and thermostats.

With the Echo Show 8, you can make voice and video calls to friends and family to stay connected, plus you can view your full calendar, appointments and messages on the screen. If you’re worried about privacy, don’t be as you can easily disconnect the Echo Show 8’s cameras and microphones, plus it has layers of privacy protection.

To view the Echo Show 8 deal, click the link above and make sure to check out the best Prime Day Smart Home deals for more discounts.