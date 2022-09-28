The Echo Dot drops to cheapest ever price in Prime Early Access deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It was announced this week that Amazon is running a second Prime Day sale, an event it’s calling, the Prime Early Access sale (opens in new tab). Taking place on 11th-12th October 2022, this second Prime Day sale is exclusive to Prime members and designed to give shoppers a chance to get cheap prices on bestselling products for the festive season.

Amazon is already running early deals in preparation for this event, and we’ve been seeing brilliant price drops on a range of products, including low prices on Amazon devices. The best deal we’ve found so far is on the Echo Dot (4th generation) which is now available at its cheapest ever price.

Buy the Echo Dot (4th gen) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Shop the Prime Early Access sale (opens in new tab)

Originally priced at £49.99, the Echo Dot (4th gen) is now just £19.99, saving shoppers £30 (60%) on this impressive smart speaker.

Regarded as one of the best smart speakers (opens in new tab) on the market, the Echo Dot (4th gen) is the perfect addition to your smart home, with Alexa voice control, HD audio and access to all your favourite apps. Read our Echo Dot (4th gen) review (opens in new tab) for all the specs.

If you’re an Amazon or Alexa fan, there are tons of early offers for you to take advantage of on Echo, Fire, Blink, Ring and Kindle devices. Deals include up to 42% off on Echo Show devices (opens in new tab) and selected Fire tablets (opens in new tab), as well as up to 27% off on Kindle e-readers (opens in new tab).

Keep reading for more information on this Echo Dot (4th gen) deal, plus other Echo smart speaker discounts that you can shop right now. P.S. If you’re interested in more Prime Day 2 offers, check out our best Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) guide and get ready for Black Friday with the best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th gen): was £49.99, now £19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 60% off the Echo Dot (4th gen) in this early Prime Day 2 / Black Friday deal. This popular smart speaker can stream songs, control other smart home devices, check the news, set alarms, make calls, and much more. It’s easy to use with Alexa voice commands and has multiple levels of privacy control for ease of mind. Available in Charcoal or Glacier White.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (3rd gen): was £39.99, now £16.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The previous generation of the Echo Dot, the Echo Dot (3rd gen) is now £16.99 at Amazon. This petite smart speaker delivers crisp rich audio and can connect to various apps, like Amazon Music, Spotify, Audible and more. It has a puck-like size compared to the 4th generation which is better for smaller rooms or people with minimal space. Only available in Charcoal Fabric.