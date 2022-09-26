Amazon confirms its Prime Early Access Black Friday sale – mark this day on your calendar

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Following the Amazon Prime Day 2022 (opens in new tab) sale which took place in July, we’ve been hearing rumours about a potential Prime Day 2 event and it’s now been officially confirmed!

According to the Amazon homepage (opens in new tab), the Prime Early Access Sale (also known as Prime Day 2) will be happening on 11th-12th October 2022. This new 48-hour sales event is exclusive to Prime members and will be running in 15 countries, including the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Netherlands, China and more.

The Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) was first spotted by What Hi-Fi (opens in new tab) which found a terms & conditions page on the Amazon website. While this page has since disappeared, the page stated that the event will run “between October 11, 2022 at 12AM PT and October 12, 2022 at 11:59PM PT.”

This sale has been rumoured for months now, with Insider (opens in new tab) reporting that Amazon asked its retail partners to submit lightning deals by 22nd July 2022, for an event tentatively named ‘Prime Fall’. Now the date has been officially announced, we’re confident that this new Prime members-only event is a warm-up for the Black Friday 2022 (opens in new tab) sales that take place in November.

(Image credit: Amazon)

According to an Amazon UK Press Office (opens in new tab) press release, “the Prime Early Access Sale gives members a chance to kick off the festive shopping season early with hundreds of thousands of deals globally… Taking place six weeks ahead of Black Friday, this new, exclusive Prime benefit provides an additional opportunity for members to get their hands on what they need for less, whilst helping to spread out their seasonal spending.”

The Prime Early Access Sale page is currently live on Amazon and has early deals available for shoppers to take advantage of. The page is already advertising ‘ Save up to 50% on Amazon Devices (opens in new tab)’, following the successful sales from the July Prime Day, which saw Fire TV Sticks, Echo speakers and Kindles fly off the shelves.

As Amazon stocks thousands of retailers, we can expect many price drops on other popular products and brands. For example, the press release goes on to say that “Prime members will find top brands such as Shark, Nespresso, Philips, Oral-B, Samsung, Xiaomi, iRobot, LEGO, Melissa & Doug and Hasbro, and some incredible savings on top of Amazon’s already low prices.”

Head to the Prime Early Access Sale page (opens in new tab) to find early deals and additional offers, including savings on used products, vouchers and promo codes. Make sure you bookmark our Prime Day deals 2022 (opens in new tab) page for regular updates on the sale, including how to save during Prime Day 2 and the best early deals to take advantage of.

How to get a free Prime account for the Prime Early Access Sale

As this sale is exclusive to Prime members, you’ll need to have an Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) account to shop the sale. If you already have an account, then you’re good to go but if you don’t, now is a great time to sign up so you can shop the Prime Early Access Sale when it happens in October.

On 15th September 2022, the price of a Prime subscription went up (opens in new tab). The monthly cost for standard Prime members is now £8.99 and the annual subscription is now £95. However, if you’re new to Prime, it’s available on a 30-day free trial for all new members.

To shop the Prime Early Access Sale for less, we’d advise you to sign up for a Prime account 1-2 weeks before the event date so you can shop the sale for free. You can cancel your account at any time if you're not happy with it and you'll have got the best deals from the Prime Day 2 sale, free unlimited delivery and you won't have paid a penny for the membership fee.