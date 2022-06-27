The Dark Knight returns? Christian Bale up for playing Batman again under this one circumstance

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Could Christian Bale return to play Batman in a new proposed entry in The Dark Knight saga? Well, the actor has revealed that he's up for reprising the role under the right circumstances.

Speaking to ScreenRant (opens in new tab), Bale confirmed that the bring draw for him to play Batman once again is completely down to director Christopher Nolan. The pair worked together on 2005's Batman Begins, 2008's The Dark Knight and 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, all of which were critically acclaimed and generated a joint-taking of over $2 billion at the worldwide box office.

"No. No one’s ever mentioned it to me. No one’s brought it up. Occasionally people say to me, ‘Oh, I hear you were approached and offered all this'. And I’m like, ‘That’s news to me. No one’s ever said that,'" said Bale, when asked about donning the cowl once more.

He added: "I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s make three films, if we’re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long.’ In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell.’ And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in."

The most recent actor to portray The Caped Crusader was Robert Pattinson in 2022's The Batman. The superhero movie took home $770 million in cinemas with two sequels and two spinoff shows in the works for HBO Max.

From a personal point of view, I'm torn as to whether I would want to see Bale return. The Dark Knight trilogy is a fantastic triumph of cinema and while The Dark Knight Rises has its issues, it does give Bruce Wayne a fitting ending. A story would need to justify the character's return, such as Joseph Gordon-Levitt new Batman / Robin struggling to cope (or even being killed) under a new villain in Gotham. Would Nolan even be interested? That's the big question.

A sequel to The Batman is more likely to happen first with director Matt Reeves revealing what villain could appear in a sequel – and it's not Joker.

Bale, meanwhile, will next appear as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe, Jaimie Alexander and Chris Pratt. The movie is set to debut in cinemas on July 7th in the UK and July 8th, 2022 globally.