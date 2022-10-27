Target's Black Friday sale includes Halloween deals of up to 30% off

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Believe it or not, the Target Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) was one of the earlier holiday savings events to kick off this year. Announced a press release (opens in new tab) earlier this month, Target's end of year savings event kicked off a full three weeks early and brought with it plenty of deals on electronics, toys, home goods and much more.

And while we usually cover some of the best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) on these categories, with Halloween around just a few days away there's still some time to grab a costume on sale cheap for the kids or yourself. In particular, there's some great kids' costume deals that are worth a look but Target's Black Friday sale does feature a good selection of adult costumes as well.

Featuring a great selection of costumes for babies, toddlers, kids, and more, parents can take advantage of 30% off kid's Marvel costumes (opens in new tab) if they've got a little superhero in their midst or nab themselves a killer Jurassic World T-Rex costume for 30% off (opens in new tab). There's even some Disney costumes on sale for as little as $10, including the popular Frozen's Elsa costume for just $10.50 (opens in new tab) during the sale.

You can also stock up on other Halloween essentials, too. If you haven't picked up your candy yet for incoming trick or treaters, Target has select bags for as low as $3.50 (opens in new tab). That includes the more popular choices including my personal favorite, Reese's cups, and is an excellent price point to start at considering some areas see hundreds of kids on Halloween night.

If you're throwing a Halloween party this weekend, Target's Black Friday sale includes some deals on party essentials and even pumpkin carving kits. Party supplies including table cloths, balloons, and more are as low as $3.00 (opens in new tab), and there's plenty of variety among the types of decorations they have.

Target's Halloween deals will be available through the weekend, but their Black Friday sale won't end until late November. So if you find yourself in need of doing some Christmas gift shopping soon, Target's Black Friday sale will have plenty of deals to check out. Most of which are available both in store and online if you fancy heading their in person.

