Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 just got schooled by the Motorola Razr

If you're looking for the best foldable phone, chances are you're looking at something from Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 have long ruled the roost, offering premium handsets with equally premium price tags.

Starting at £999 / $949 / AU$1,499, the Z Flip 4 offers the most budget-friendly entrance into the world of Samsung foldable phones. Coming in around the same price as some of the best phones, like the iPhone 14 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, puts a foldable with good specs in reach of the average consumer.

Now, with the release of the new Motorola Razr 2022, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has real competition for the first time. When details were first leaked, I called the Motorola Razr the foldable phone to buy, and I'm happy to stand by that now.

The official unveiling showcased a phone with substantial firepower. For starters, the Razr finally straps on a top tier processor. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, this model will be more than capable of keeping up with everything you have to do in a day. It comes with 256GB of storage as standard and boasts "the most advanced camera of any flip phone."

Time will tell how that works – the previous Motorola Razr 5G struggled with a camera that always seemed just off the mark – but the promotional shots look superb. You're able to record 8K HDR10+ video, too.

It's a blow for the Samsung, though. The company have always put camera technology at the forefront of their offering, and being bested by the Razr in such a key area is sure to raise questions.

Perhaps the most damning comparison between these models is the price. At first glance, there's not much in it. In the UK, the Razr undercuts the Z Flip 4 by £50. Alone, that's not enough to sell you on it, but couple that with the improved specs and ridiculously good camera and it's not such a level playing field.

Getting the Z Flip 4 in a configuration which matches the Razr for storage will set you back £1,059, putting over £100 between the two. Once the difference is that marked, recommending the Samsung is a tall order.