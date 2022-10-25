New Motorola Razr could be the flip phone we’ve all been waiting for

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A few years ago, Motorola revived one of its most nostalgic smartphones - the Motorola Razr . A flip phone that took over the world in the early noughties, they took the clamshell design that we know and love packing it with the latest in foldable screen technology and 5G connectivity.

Fast forward to 2022 and Motorola has given the Razr another refresh ready to take on the latest big players in the game including the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Huawei P50 Pocket. It could well prove to be exactly what we’ve been waiting for, and it looks set to be one of the best folding phones we’ve seen so far.

So what’s so good about it, I hear you ask? Well, this latest model pulls together a more premium build, a more advanced set of features and better hardware than what came before, all of which I’ll go into. But for me, it’s something as simple as the size of the cover display that makes it so convincing.

Most flip phones feature tiny little cover screens that you wouldn’t necessarily use all that regularly, like Samsung’s device which only has a 1.9-inch display on the front in a strip along the bottom. The Motorola Razr 2022, on the other hand, has a much larger 2.7-inch screen when it’s folded up which gives you a lot more space to actually make use of it whether that's to reply to messages or to pick a new song to play on Spotify. Ultimately that means you won’t need to unfold it as often, which will also go some way to saving on battery life.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Something else worth mentioning is that the new design is a complete fold with an almost edge-to-edge 6.7-inch display, whereas the first generation had a 6.2-inch screen surrounded by thick bezels which didn’t look great, especially when it was unfolded. That evolution brings the Motorola Razr right up to speed with the other clamshell-style handsets on the market.

Under the hood, the Motorola Razr has been made every bit the flagship phone with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, a 3,800mAh battery and 33W charging. You should get reliable performance too, and because it uses Android 12, it should run smoothly in terms of software.

Also bringing it up to the standards of its rivals is the new camera system, with a fresh 13MP ultrawide lens to go alongside the upgraded 50MP main camera and the 32MP selfie snapper inside. That’s a huge improvement on the first version of the phone which only had a 48MP lens and a 20MP front camera.

This could be the folding flip phone to beat this year but obviously, we will know more when we manage to get our hands on one so be sure to keep an eye out for the Motorola Razr review which is coming to T3 very soon.

As you might have guessed by this point, such impressive tech doesn’t come cheap. The new Motorola Razr 2022 is a premium handset through and through, with prices starting from €1,200 in Europe and £950 in the UK, while that sort of price will make some people's eyes water, it is actually a fair amount cheaper than most other foldable smartphones.

You'll be able to buy it right now if you want to, but if you're not so keen on spending that much cash then take a look at the widget below to see where you can pick up the first generation.