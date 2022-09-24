3 reasons why the Motorola Razr is the foldable phone to buy

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Motorola Razr is an icon. The original was given out at award ceremonies and had collaborations with designer fashion houses. The modern equivalent has struggled to have quite the same impact, however.

Foldable phones should be all the rage. Around 16 million were sold this year, bucking the downward trend seen in phone markets more broadly. But even the best foldable phones struggle to make a dent in sales of traditional handsets.

But if any phone can do it, I think it's the Razr. Here's three reasons why.

1. Moto Razr now has serious processing pedigree

Leaked details about the upcoming 2022 Razr suggests Motorola may finally be turning it into a powerhouse.

The new model will feature the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, putting it in direct competition with Samsung's flagship foldable devices.

Previous iterations have lagged behind with outdated processors that failed to justify their hefty price tag. But rising sales figures across the foldable market suggest that people are willing to pay for the right device. Such a significant upgrade on the spec sheet is a great way of getting your product into those conversations.

2. Moto Razr gets a snappy camera upgrade

The 2022 Razr has also been confirmed to get a substantial camera upgrade, with a 50MP main sensor. That dwarfs the 12MP sensors on Samsung's flagship offerings and makes a real statement.

Camera technology has always been at the forefront for Samsung, so beating their offering by such a margin is a big win for Motorola.

3. Moto Razr has history

It's hard to feel nostalgic about phones, but the Razr is one noted exception. Original models still trade regularly on sites like eBay, with the abundance of associated spares suggesting that they're still in regular use.

The fact is, this model has an iconic status that no competitor can match. If Motorola can capitalise on that, the results could be massive.

As long as the Razr can cover the bare minimum people expect from a premium phone – all-day battery, good camera quality, slick UI and strong performance for a range of tasks – then its status could carry it the rest of the way.

