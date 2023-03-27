TAG Heuer’s Carrera novelties steal the show at Watches and Wonders

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

TAG Heuer is kicking off the first day of Watches and Wonders 2023 (opens in new tab) in style, with its new novelties and additions to its Carrera collection. Unveiled this morning (27th March), TAG Heuer is celebrating its 60th anniversary of the TAG Heuer Carrera and is launching multiple new watches to the ever growing range.

Starting off strong, we have the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Glassbox. Dubbed as ‘TAG Heuer’s new chapter’, the Carrera Chronograph Glassbox is inspired by the ‘glassbox’ effect that promises to become a keystone design in TAG Heuer’s collection of contemporary watches.

Available in blue or black, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Glassbox is powered by the TH20-00 in-house movement, and has a redesigned skeletonised rotor and automatic bi-directional movement. The 39mm watch is truly eye-catching and the hands and time markings give it a classic design, which can easily be seen through the seamless domed sapphire crystal.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Another ‘glassbox’ inspired addition to the Carrera collection is the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Glassbox. This 42mm watch has a similar ‘glassbox’ effect as the previous new addition, but a tourbillon can be seen through an aperture at 6 o’clock. Powered by the in-house tourbillon movement, TH20-09, the Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Glassbox watch counteracts the effects of gravity on the mechanical movement’s accuracy, and has a 65-hour power reserve.

In addition to its technical expertise, the Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Glassbox has a beautiful design with its subtly curved sapphire crystal and intense blue dial and orange highlights on the dial indexes. In a picture on the Watches and Wonders website (opens in new tab), it shows the first and second hands of the Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Glassbox glowing in the dark which is a nice touch.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

TAG Heuer isn't stopping there with its new Carrera novelties, as it’s also launched the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph 42mm. Inspired by the original 1963 Heuer Carrera, this new model doesn’t look too dissimilar to the Tourbillon, but it has its own merits and captivating features.

The Carrera Chronograph 42mm has a simple round case (unlike the new ‘glassbox’ effects from the previous two novelties), with splashes of orange and red on the hour markers and dials, mimicking the look and colour of classic race car speedometers. On the face, it has ergonomic chronograph pushers and fluid integrated lugs, making it look even more high-performance and race-ready.

Available in blue or black dials, the Carrera Chronograph 42mm cases are crafted in stainless steel and completed with calfskin straps.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

But that’s not all, TAG Heuer is also celebrating the 60th anniversary of the TAG Heuer Carrera Date by giving the model’s design a modern update. Powered by the new Calibre 7 Automatic movement and coupled with a 56-hour power reserve, the all-new Carrera Date still has its iconic racing-inspired design but is now available in modern pastel colours, including pastel green, deep blue, bright pink and warm silver.

The most noticeable update is the watch’s proportions and redesigned crown and bracelet. The Carrera Date is 36mm, having been slimmed down, making it more comfortable to wear and it’s finished with a stainless steel case and accents.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The new Carrera novelties are what we’re most excited about from TAG Heuer but they’re not the only watches launched by the brand at Watches and Wonders 2023. The popular watchmaker has also added new models to its Aquaracer collection, expanding the sizes and colourways. But, one of its most exciting novelties is the Carrera Plasma Diamant d’Avant Garde.

All you have to do is look at the Carrera Plasma Diamant d’Avant Garde to see that TAG Heuer is getting more creative and ‘out of the box’ with its watch designs. The 44mm Carrera Plasma Diamant d’Avant Garde is very future-forward with its Diamant d’Avant-garde technology and design.

Powered by the Calibre Heuer 02 Tourbillon Nanograph movement, the Carrera Plasma Diamant d’Avant Garde features 124 custom-made lab-grown diamonds on the bracelet, aluminium bezel, chronograph case, crown, dial and indexes. It’s a spectacular piece that sets itself apart from TAG Heuer’s usual style.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)