TAG Heuer launches skeleton dial watches to celebrate the Monaco Grand Prix

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Swiss luxury watch brand, TAG Heuer has added three new racing-inspired timepieces to its iconic Monaco collection. The new launch celebrates the 80th Monaco Grand Prix and is the first time the brand has used a skeleton dial within its TAG Heuer Monaco watch line.

TAG Heuer has already had an exciting start to the year, announcing new TAG Heuer Carrera novelties at Watches and Wonders 2023 to much acclaim. Presented for the 80th Monaco Grand Prix, the new TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph has incredible detail that race car drivers and racing enthusiasts are sure to love.

The TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph is available in three new dial options, with all versions showing off a unique skeletonised design. The watch’s movements and integral parts are visible through the front of the dial and sapphire case back, including the custom column wheel and oscillating mass. The different dial colourways uniquely show off the inner workings dramatically.

All three TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph watches have the classic square-shape that the Monaco collection is known for but they’ve been given a fresh take and modern avant-garde twist. Measuring at 39mm and crafted in sandblasted titanium, the new TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph timepieces are powered by the Calibre Heuer 02 Automatic movement to ensure extreme precision.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The first new TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph is the ‘Original Blue’. This dial option draws inspiration from the first-ever TAG Heuer Monaco blue dial that was launched in 1969. The original design has been reinvented with the new skeleton dial but still features powerful blue detailing with red and white highlights. The watch is completed with a blue embossed leather and rubber strap for versatility and sporty-style.

The next dial option is the ‘Racing Red’. This ultra-lightweight watch is a nod to the racing DNA of the TAG Heuer Monaco collection, and features red details on the minute and hour hands, which represent the sparks made by F1 cars on racing tracks. The red colouring is set against intense black and titanium, and it comes with an embossed black leather and rubber strap.

Finally, the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph in ‘Rebellious Turquoise’ stands out with its turquoise highlights and red lacquered hands against the black titanium case and dial. The turquoise colouring is a nod to Monaco’s coastline and it’s also finished with an embossed leather and rubber black strap.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

All three dial options of the new TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph are water resistant to 100 metres and have an impressive 80 hour power reserve. Available at TAG Heuer, the blue and red version of the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph are priced at £9,350 and the turquoise colourway is £9,800.