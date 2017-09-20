T3 Agenda: Charge your iPhone and listen to music (simultaneously) with Belkin's new adapter. The Canon Legria GX10 4K camcorder. And more!

In today's T3 Agenda - capture footage in 4K with Canon's new heavy duty camcorder. Enjoy Amazon's new affordable tablet. And more...

Capture those all important moment in glorious 4K with Canon's new powerhouse camcorder

Canon has unveiled a new class of camcorder, the Legria GX10, and this 4K 50p video recording device is essential for anyone who loves to record incredible footage and is striving to take their content to the next level.

Equipped with 4K 50p shooting capabilities, it provides four times the resolution of 1080p Full HD, reproducing even the smallest detail and making those special moments come to life on screen. Offering a versatile recording experience, the Legria GX10 supports shooting in MP4 at either 35Mbps for Full HD, or in 150Mbps for 4K 50p – perfect for fast-paced action. Capturing up to 100fps, this new in class camcorder enables you to produce a variety of content from time-lapse to 0.25x slow motion effects.

You can order your very own Canon Legria GX10 for £2,239 direct from Canon and other major camera/camcorder retailers.

The cheapest Polk Audio soundbar doesn't scrimp on the quality

Audio maestro Polk Audio has just unveiled its least expensive sound bar to date, the Signa Solo, which a price of only £149 attached. With sound quality top-of-mind, the Signa Solo extends far beyond its price tag with an expansive, multi-dimensional soundstage and detailed stereo imaging for music and home cinema use.

To enhance vocals for crystal clear dialogue in movies, games, sports and music, the sound bar also features Polk’s patented Voice Adjust tech, enabling you to manually adjust voice levels for improved intelligibility. With Dolby Digital decoding, the Signa Solo decodes and produces room-filling virtual surround sound, easily beating any TV’s native audio solution. Bluetooth is also built in, enabling you to stream music directly from your smartphone, tablet or other compatible device.

The new Signa Solo sound bar will be available in black this month with a price tag of £149.

Amazon's new Fire HD 10 adds a 1080p display, Dolby Audio speakers and more

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is getting a brand new upgrade, featuring a brilliant 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD display with over 2 million pixels, stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and 32GB of internal storage (and additional support for up to 256GB more via microSD).

The new model is now 30% faster the current version with two times the RAM and an ultra-fast quad-core processor, plus up to ten hours of battery life so you can enjoy all your favourite movies, TV shows, books, games, songs, and more. It'll also be the first Fire tablet to feature Alexa hands-free - simply ask Alexa to control video playback, set a timer, play a song, dim the lights, open your calendar or show your smart home security camera,

The all-new Fire HD 10 is available for pre-order with 32GB or 64GB of storage starting at £149.99. Fire HD 10 now comes in three fun colour options: Black, Marine Blue and Punch Red, and starts shipping October 11.

Connect your new iPhone (including the iPhone 8 and its friends) with Belkin's clever new adaptor

Mobile accessories firm Belkin, has announced the 3.5 mm Audio + Charge RockStar, an adapter for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The 3.5 mm Audio + Charge RockStar plugs into the Lightning connector, offering a way for users to simultaneously charge their iPhone and listen to music using 3.5 mm headphone jack devices. This adapter also allows for data syncing through the Lightning connector as well as microphone and remote control on the headphone jack.

You can order the 3.5mm Audio + Charge RockStar is available to buy now from Belkin for £29.99.