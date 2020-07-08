Summer sale: Get Philips Hue Colour Starter Kits for just £59.99 at Argos!

Philips Hue is the world's premier smart lighting system, and these Philips Hue Starter Kits are perfect for those looking to get into the world of smart lighting – they give you two bulbs with full colour-changing control from the Philips Hue Bridge, all in one slick package. They come in B22 bayonet or E27 screw cap format.

And right now, these sets are down to just £59.99 at Argos, making them easily the cheapest way to get yourself a multi-bulb, full colour Philips Hue setup.

Having multiple bulbs plus the Hue Bridge is what makes this so great – the two bulbs will help you to kit out one or two rooms with full smart bulb control, and they can be set individually or to work together. You can control them using the app, or with your voice over Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri – they're fully compatible with Apple HomeKit, too.

And when you want to add more Hue bulbs, Hue lightstrips, Hue outdoor lights or anything else, you can – and they all communicate through the hub, for easy whole-home control.

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit B22 bayonet | Save £10 | Now £59.99 at Argos

If your home is equipped with B22 bayonet fittings then this is the Philips Hue Starter Kit for you. With two colour bulbs, the Hue Bridge for full smart control, and £10 chopped off the price, this is the lowest-cost way to get into the full-colour Hue experience.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit E27 screw | Save £10 | Now £59.99 at Argos

Screw fittings are also very common in the UK, and this E27 Philips Hue Starter Kit is made for homes where these fixtures are dominant. As with the deal above, you're looking at two bulbs, the Hue Bridge, and a £10 saving.View Deal

In our official Philips Hue review we said that Hue is the "most comprehensive smart light range out there, covering bulbs, lamps, and strip lighting to suit almost every need", before praising its "easy setup and configuration".

That's why Philips Hue currently sits right at the top of our best smart bulbs buying guide and why we find it so easy to recommend this deal.

For even more great Philips Hue deals be sure to check out the charts below, which are stuffed with today's cheapest prices.