Spider-Man movies are finally coming to Disney Plus

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Spider-Man fans can today rejoice as several of the web-slinger's movies are arriving on Disney Plus later this week.

The new deal between The Walt Disney Company and Sony Pictures will make five Spider-Man films available to stream in the UK and Ireland from July 17th, 2022. These include: Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Since Disney Plus launched in the United Kingdom, the Spider-Man movies have been absent from the streaming service's catalogue. This all looks to be changing with these five films now being added and with the platform also promising that further titles from Sony Pictures' film and television library will premiere on the platform later this year.

The three missing live-action Spider-Man movies from Sony are Spider-Man 3 with Tobey Maguire and the two most recent Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland: Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home .

All five are fun action-adventure films in their own right with Andrew Garfield 's Amazing Spider-Man duo now receiving a bit of renaissance, following the actor's return in No Way Home alongside Holland and Maguire. It's unclear at this point what the next Spider-Man movie will look like, however, Sony producer Amy Pascal revealed late last year that more are now in the works with Holland expected to return .

In the meantime, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home can be found on Amazon Prime Video as digital purchases, while if you're desperate to see Tobey Maguire strut his stuff down New York street, Spider-Man 3 is on Netflix. Furthermore, the fantastic Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated flick can be found on Amazon Prime Video for no extra cost.