Sony treats PS5 players to a new upgraded DualSense controller – and it's pretty sweet

Sony has revealed a new PlayStation 5 wireless controller – known as the DualSense Edge – which will feature customisable controls, removable thumb sticks, back buttons and more.

As unveiled during Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live as part of Gamescom 2022, the new controller is the first PS5 "Pro" controller for the next-gen console. Alongside being able to uniquely remap or deactivate specific button impacts and fine-tune your aim by adjusting the stick sensitivity, players can also save multiple control profiles.

A dedicated "Fn" button is designed to make changing your setup easy, so that you can switch between different profiles in seconds. For those looking for comfort, three types of swappable stick caps will be included: standard, high dome and low dome. Next to this, the controller arrives with a USB Type-C braided cable, which "uses a connector housing to lock into the controller". The idea behind this is then it’s much less likely to slip out when playing, A carrier case also lets you charge on the go.

Check out the trailer for the DualSense Edge below:

"Today, we are thrilled to unveil the DualSense Edge wireless controller for PlayStation 5, the first-ever high-performance, ultra-customizable controller developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment," said Sony platform experience senior vice president Hideaki Nishino (via a blog post (opens in new tab)).

"Designed to give you an edge in gameplay by allowing you to create custom controls, the DualSense Edge wireless controller invites you to craft your own unique gaming experience tailored to your playstyle."

As someone that purchased a Galactic Purple DualSense controller this year, I must say I'm tempted to make the upgrade. The white and black design is very slick, while considering the number of hours I play on PlayStation it could make a hell of a difference in my day-to-day gaming. Of course, it will all come down to the price. Speaking of which...

No release date or pricing was confirmed for the new DualSense Edge controller, though Sony promised that it will share more details in the months ahead. Rumours of a PS5 "Pro" controller first circulated in June, so it's great to see the hardware is real.

Earlier this week, Sony confirmed the official release date of PlayStation VR2 following months of speculation.