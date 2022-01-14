Sony's new PS5 DualSense controllers release today, here's where to get one

Sony has today officially launched its latest set of PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers with two new colour variations: Starlight Blue and Nova Pink.

After originally being announced back in December, the new colours are available to purchase now. Featuring the same next-gen haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that fans of the console have come to expect over the last 14 months, these new designs bring about a new pop of colour that has severely been missing.

It's worth noting that only a limited number of Galactic Purple DualSense controllers are available to purchase directly through the PlayStation Store from today. More will then roll out to retailers on February 11th next month. Why Galactic Purple has been separated from Starlight Blue and Nova Pink is unknown at this point. Still, it's hard to be disappointed by whichever one you choose.

The new PS5 DualSense controller in stunning Starlight Blue is available to order right this second with next-day delivery.

Additionally, the PS5 DualSense controller in nifty Nova Pink can be ordered with next-day delivery.

Why you should buy a new PS5 DualSense controller

I mean, first of all, just look at them. The colours are wonderfully vivid and something thousands of us have been waiting for. I'm personally going to pick up a Galactic Purple DualSense controller but I'm very tempted to grab the Starlight Blue as well.

The other reason why it's better to get one secured today instead of waiting is due to demand and supply. Everyone is aware of just how difficult it has been for consumers to get their hands on a PS5 console, so it's likely these new controllers will follow the same path and be just as difficult to find in future.

Sony rarely changes the price of these products either, so why wait for disappointment when you can get one now!