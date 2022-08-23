Sony finally gives PSVR 2 a release window – and it's arriving at the right time

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sony has finally confirmed a release window for its PlayStation VR2 headset, following months of speculation.

As confirmed by the Japanese firm (via Twitter (opens in new tab)), PSVR 2 will arrive on the market sometime in early 2023. While never made official, many believed that the hardware would release in 2022, however, as the year has gone on and PlayStation 5 stock issues have continued, a 2023 date became the most likely.

That's why PSVR 2 arriving in early 2023 seems the optimum time, namely because the PS5 will have been on the market for a minimum of 26 months. This means, in theory, that demand will not be as high and chip allocation can go towards PSVR 2. With no other major hardware releases expected from Xbox or Nintendo over the next 12 months, it's also more probable that consumers will be willing to invest their hard-earned cash.

Still, PSVR 2 is a luxury product that requires a PS5 in the first place, so many people may not simply be able to afford the add-on. The cost will be a huge factor in deciding that. The original PSVR launched in October 2016 at £349 / $399 / AU$549.95, giving us some indication. Meanwhile, a PS5 is currently priced at $499 / £449.99 / AU$749.95, while a digital version (no disc drive) is available at $399.99 / £359.99 / AU$599.95.

So far, Sony has confirmed that PSVR 2 will launch with 20 games made up of first-party and third-party titles. The biggest of which looks to be Horizon Call of the Mountain, a spinoff of Horizon Forbidden West . Alongside this, Resident Evil Village , Resident Evil 4 remake, No Man's Sky and Among Us VR have all been confirmed for the platform.

"Right now, there is a considerable amount of money being spent on partnerships with independent and other third-party developers to secure a considerable pipeline of attractive VR content at the launch of PlayStation VR2," said Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan during a briefing in May 2022.

Last month, Sony unveiled a host of new PSVR 2 features such as a new See-Through View that enables players to see what they're doing without the need of removing the headset.

To find out more, head to T3's PSVR 2 hub for the latest news, games, rumours and everything else.