Sonos Beam 2 has extra discount in Cyber Monday price slash – now I can finally afford one

Sonos made it very clear that it was set to discount products during the Black Friday sales period (I wrote about it weeks ago). What I hadn't expected, however, was for one of the best deals to get even better for the Cyber Monday leg of the sale! That's because the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) has further dropped in price after its initially great deal.

It shows that sometimes (and only sometimes – with key deals you need to grab fast otherwise they'll get away) a little patience can be a virtue. Being able to buy the Sonos Beam 2 to boost your TV audio will make a huge difference. So if you've been hesitant before then now is the time to go all-in as this is a brilliant deal that finally makes the soundbar more affordable.

Sonos Beam 2: was £499, now £379 on Amazon Save £120: I think the Sonos Beam is best-matched for most people if you're looking to boost the sound of one of the best 43-inch TVs, or even up to one of the best 55-inch TVs. It will give your sound profile much greater body, width and height. Many won't need to add a sub or anything greater either, so you'll get really full sound that's worth the asking price.

Better still, the Beam 2 deal is available at loads of retailers in the UK: so if you're shopping the best Cyber Monday deals at Currys, or browsing the best Cyber Monday offers at Argos, you've got plenty of options. I'm happy with Amazon Prime's quick and easy delivery, though, so that tends to be my go-to option (as per above).

I've tested plenty of the best soundbars over the years, and while the Sonos Beam can be outsmarted by some of the bigger and more comprehensive systems, those cost a whole lot more cash. As part of Black Friday sales my brother bought a Beam 2 and I've been using it this weekend – and can confirm it's a seriously accomplished piece of kit.

Many sales are set to wrap up in the coming day, perhaps lingering into this week somewhat, so if you've also been thinking about buying one of the best OLED TVs then I've also rounded-up ideal picks in the sale when it comes to such panels. Not that we're all made of money, of course, which is why this more affordable Beam 2 deal is most welcome at this time.