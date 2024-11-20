When will the Sonos Black Friday sale start? The best deals currently live

Black Friday itself isn't quite here yet – but that doesn't mean the internet isn't already awash with deals. If you're bargain-savvy, you will have already come across T3's best Black Friday deals round-up – but you might also be wondering why a couple of brands are still missing.
Sonos is one of those, because despite dominating the news this year with its redesigned app, entry into the headphones market with the Ace, and more recently the superb Arc Ultra soundbar (not forgetting the boomy and brilliant Sub 4 too), it hasn't revealed its Black Friday deals... just yet.
When will the Sonos Black Friday sales begin?
While we don't know officially, Sonos has already sent out an email stating 'The best offers of the year are coming'. It just doesn't say when.
We can make an educated guess based on what the company did last year though. In 2023 its Black Friday discounts began precisely one week prior to Black Friday proper, then on 17 November, running through until Cyber Monday.
This year, however, Black Friday falls on 29 November, so our calculations predict the Sonos Black Friday sale will start on 22 November 2024. Again, one week prior to the big day itself.
Sonos does have a promotional offers page on its official website, though there is currently no mention of Black Friday on it. The page focuses on bundles rather than discounts on individual products.
Sonos best Black Friday deals 2024
But that doesn't mean some Sonos prices aren't already better than in 2023. Below we've highlighted the current top deals that are on offer right now, with a particular focus on soundbars.
- Sonos Arc:
was £899,now £689.99 (save £209)
- Sonos Beam 2:
was £499,now £381 (save £118)
- Sonos Ray:
was £279,now £219 (save £60)
- Sonos Sub Mini:
was £429,now £339 (save £90)
- Sonos Sub:
was £799,now £559 (save £240)
It's not all soundbars, of course, and the Sonos Ace headphones and T3's Award-winning speaker of 2024, the Era 300, do both have decent discounts right now too:
- Sonos Ace:
was £499, now £359 (save £140)
- Sonos Era 300:
was £449, now £376 (save £73)
Does Sonos price-match?
Yes! Within Sonos' Terms of Sale, it mentions a price match guarantee. For the UK, the retailers included within that are John Lewis, Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks, Smart Home Sounds, and Amazon (Amazon as reseller).
The text reads: "If you find the same product advertised by a Price-matched Sonos Reseller at a lower price within 30 days of your purchase date, we’ll refund you the difference via your original payment method."
The key take-away is that you have a 30-day grace period, so if those above-listed deals already look good enough but next week the prices drop – you can still claim the difference direct from Sonos.
Sonos Black Friday deals to watch
The best Sonos soundbar for most people, this single-box soundbar dropped to its lowest price in 2023 – when it was £59 cheaper than at the time of writing. This is likely the hot ticket for 2024, so we'll be eagerly keeping our eyes out for a price drop.
-
