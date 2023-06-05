Smeg’s limited edition fridge celebrates 100th anniversary of 24-hour Le Mans race

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the famous Le Mans 24-hour race, kitchen appliance brand Smeg has launched a limited edition refrigerator with a fun racing-inspired design. Known for its big partnerships with the likes of Disney, Mini and Dolce & Gabbana, Smeg’s latest collaboration is something that sports car racers will love, despite its premium price tag.

During 2023, Smeg has announced a few exciting new products, including a collection of personal blenders and the impressive espresso coffee machine with grinder . This new release takes the classic Smeg FAB10 fridge – which features in our best fridge guide – and gives it a sporty spin.

Marking its 100th anniversary this year, the Le Mans 24-hour race is taking place on 10th-11th June 2023. For those new to the Le Mans 24-hour race, it’s an endurance sports car race where competitors drive for 24 hours, oftentimes exceeding speeds of 200 mph. In honour of the 100 year anniversary, Le Mans and Smeg have joined forces to create a unique fridge design that celebrates both names’ heritage.

The Smeg FAB10 is a compact small fridge which adds character to any kitchen with its 50’s retro design. The new version of the Smeg FAB10 – officially named the FAB10RDLM5 55cm 50s Style Small Right Hand Hinge Fridge with Icebox Le Mans – features the Le Mans circuit map in black, red and white colouring on the fridge’s door.

The main attraction to the Le Mans limited edition Smeg FAB10 fridge is (of course) its racetrack design. “24 Heures Du Mans” is written across the door in bold lettering and colours, while the cartoon-esque graphic highlights the crowd, flags, track, race car and driver. Around the drawing is a large circular shape that represents the 24-hour Le Mans race route.

(Image credit: Smeg)

Measuring at 970mm tall and 545mm wide, the limited edition Smeg FAB10 fridge was specifically chosen for this collaboration with Le Mans as its size and storage is the ideal model for race day watching. The fridge has soft curves, stainless steel accents and retro-style that’s synonymous with all Smeg products and the shape of the racetrack highlights the fridge’s natural shape even more.

The Smeg FAB10 has a spacious 122 litre capacity, three shelves, multiple drawers and a small ice box. Two of the shelves are adjustable to fit beverages or groceries and the fridge’s door has plenty of convenient storage for race day refreshments.

The Le Mans limited edition Smeg FAB10 is currently available on the Smeg website for £1,299. Compared to the standard Smeg FAB10 which is priced at around £999, this is slightly more expensive but it’s also cheaper than other collaborations, like the Snoopy and Veuve Clicquot versions.

So, what do we think about the Le Mans limited edition Smeg FAB10 fridge? For those who love to collect race memorabilia and for fans of the Le Mans race, I can definitely see a place for it in people’s kitchens. Similarly, if you’re on the lookout for a mini fridge and fancy a fun design, I can also see this appeal too. Regardless, as it's a limited edition, you’ll need to be quick if you want the Le Mans limited edition Smeg FAB10 fridge in your kitchen.