Smarty's explosive Black Friday SIM only deal delivers double data for cheap

We're starting to see some incredible early Black Friday deals drop now, and this cracking offer from Smarty is one of the best we've seen this year.

The Smarty SIM only deal is so impressive as it delivers double the normal amount of data on the supplier's 50GB plan for the same amount of monthly spend. This means you get 100GB of data to burn each month for £15 rather than 50GB.

Oh, and as this is a SIM only deal from Smarty it comes completely contract free. The plan just rolls over every month and that means you can cancel at any time, with no contract commitment in place.

T3 tracks the best SIM only deals each and every month from all of the UK's top networks and retailers, and that's why we know this is a great deal. It delivers ultimate flexibility as it is contract-free, and also delivers huge data and unlimited calls and texts, too.

To put that data allowance in context, 100GB of data is over eight times the average monthly data usage by a UK phone user, meaning that for all but the most ultra heavy phone users the data delivered here will be more than most people can use in six months, let alone one.

Here's the full details of this SIM only deal:

Image SIM only plan from Smarty | 1-month rolling | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

Unlimited calls and texts along with 100GB of data for £15 per month is a superb SIM only deal, but then when you throw in the fact that it is also completely contract free and you're in SIM only deal heaven. Available now from Smarty with free delivery also included. View Deal

The only caveat we would say there is with this deal is that the data delivered by Smarty is not 5G. This obviously isn't a problem if you don't have a 5G phone or don't live in an area with 5G coverage, but if you do have one or both of those things then you may want to consider if you feel you need 5G data speeds or not before ringing this deal up.

For even more great SIM only deals, including many that deliver 5G data, be sure to check out T3's authoritative SIMO deals comparison chart below, which lists the very best offers currently available in the UK. What's so good about the chart is that is allows you to filter by a myriad of different things depending on what is most important to you, including contract length, monthly price, data allowance, texts allowance, calls allowance, network, product name and more.

