Smarty's explosive Black Friday SIM only deal delivers double data for cheap

(Image credit: Smarty)
We're starting to see some incredible early Black Friday deals drop now, and this cracking offer from Smarty is one of the best we've seen this year.

The Smarty SIM only deal is so impressive as it delivers double the normal amount of data on the supplier's 50GB plan for the same amount of monthly spend. This means you get 100GB of data to burn each month for £15 rather than 50GB.

Oh, and as this is a SIM only deal from Smarty it comes completely contract free. The plan just rolls over every month and that means you can cancel at any time, with no contract commitment in place.

T3 tracks the best SIM only deals each and every month from all of the UK's top networks and retailers, and that's why we know this is a great deal. It delivers ultimate flexibility as it is contract-free, and also delivers huge data and unlimited calls and texts, too.

To put that data allowance in context, 100GB of data is over eight times the average monthly data usage by a UK phone user, meaning that for all but the most ultra heavy phone users the data delivered here will be more than most people can use in six months, let alone one.

Here's the full details of this SIM only deal:

Image

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1-month rolling | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month
Unlimited calls and texts along with 100GB of data for £15 per month is a superb SIM only deal, but then when you throw in the fact that it is also completely contract free and you're in SIM only deal heaven. Available now from Smarty with free delivery also included.

View Deal

The only caveat we would say there is with this deal is that the data delivered by Smarty is not 5G. This obviously isn't a problem if you don't have a 5G phone or don't live in an area with 5G coverage, but if you do have one or both of those things then you may want to consider if you feel you need 5G data speeds or not before ringing this deal up.

For even more great SIM only deals, including many that deliver 5G data, be sure to check out T3's authoritative SIMO deals comparison chart below, which lists the very best offers currently available in the UK. What's so good about the chart is that is allows you to filter by a myriad of different things depending on what is most important to you, including contract length, monthly price, data allowance, texts allowance, calls allowance, network, product name and more.

Phone
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Network
Show all Options
Monthly Cost
Any Monthly Cost
Upfront Cost
Any Upfront Cost
Data
Any Data
Minutes
Texts
Contract Length
Contracts
Sim Only
Showing 10 of 573 deals
Filters
SIM Only
SIM only
Unlimiteddata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three
12 months
View Deal
at Three
Editor's Pick
Learn More
SIM Only
Voxi 6GB Sim Only
12GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Voxi
1 month
View Deal
at VOXI
Unlimited social media and streaming
Learn More
SIM Only
SIM only
50GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Smarty
1 month
View Deal
at Smarty
Excellent value
Learn More
SIM Only
SIM Only
160GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
EE
24 months
View Deal
at EE Mobile
Best on EE
Learn More
SIM Only
SIM Card Triple SIM
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Talkmobile
1 month
View Deal
at TalkMobile
Learn More
SIM Only
SIM Card Triple SIM
2GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Talkmobile
1 month
View Deal
at TalkMobile
Learn More
SIM Only
iD Pay Monthly SIM
1GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID
1 month
View Deal
at ID Mobile
Learn More
SIM Only
SIM only
2GBdata
1000 mins
1000texts
Lebara Mobile
1 month
View Deal
at Lebara Mobile
Learn More
SIM Only
2GB
2GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Smarty
1 month
View Deal
at Smarty
Learn More
SIM Only
SIM Card Triple SIM
4GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Talkmobile
12 months
View Deal
at TalkMobile
Learn More
Load more deals

T3's guides to the Black Friday sales and deals

Deals
Robert Jones
Robert Jones

Deputy Editor for T3.com, Rob has been writing about computing, gaming, mobile, home entertainment technology and more for over 15 years. You can find Rob's work in magazines, bookazines and online, as well as on podcasts and videos, too. Outside of his work Rob is passionate about motorbikes, skiing/snowboarding and team sports, with football and cricket two favourites. Feel free to contact him with any related products, events, and announcements.

