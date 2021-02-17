Skullcandy is hot on Bose's heels with its new Active Noise Cancelling Hesh headphone range

Skullcandy is on a mission to make premium sound more accessible to the masses, a good example of this effort being the new Skullcandy Hesh headphone range, which includes the top-of-the-range Skullcandy Hesh ANC and the more affordably-priced Skullcandy Hesh Evo. Taking cues from the excellent Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones we reviewed last year, the new Hesh range offers long battery life, Tile-functionality and foldable design for added convenience.

Skullcandy is busy these days churning out excellent headphones one after another in quick succession. The Skullcandy Indy Fuel made use of the Ambient Mode – a sound mode that allows you listen to music but also lets in external sound – and proved itself to be an affordable Apple AirPod alternative. The recently announced Skullcandy Indy ANC offers the same active noise cancelling tech, find-my-earbuds Tile functionality plus personalised sound for $129.99 / £99.99.

The Skullcandy Hesh ANC headphones are priced at $129.99 / £119.99 and are available from today 17 February 2021 at Skullcandy US and Skullcandy UK.

Similarly, the Skullcandy Hesh Evo is also now for a friendly price of $99.99 / £89.99 at Skullcandy US and Skullcandy UK.

Skullcandy Hesh ANC and Hesh Evo: main features

You can listen to music for a solid 22 hours with the top-of-the-line Skullcandy Hesh ANC and better still, it can also be charged quickly thanks to the Rapid Charge technology: a 10-minute blast gives you three hours of listening time. The main appeal is definitely the active noise cancelling technology: no other premium brand offers ANC for such a low price point.

The aforementioned Ambient Mode can be activated using a dedicated button on the headphones and also in the Skullcandy App. There are also music and volume control buttons on the headphones which also folds flat for easier storage. Finding the headphones is made easy using Tile: even if the cans haven't any charge, it is possible to locate them through the tile App.

The Skullcandy Hesh Evo's 40mm drivers provide powerful sound and refined acoustics that's been "refined over four generations of constant improvement", as Skullcandy puts it. It has an even longer battery life: it enables you to blast music or podcasts for 36 hours straight. Or in segments, we are not suggesting you have to completely drain the battery in one go every single time you pot the headphones on. the Hesh Evo also features the same Rapid Charge as the Hesh ANC, as well as built-in Tile, foldable design and 'noise-isolating' fit.

Skullcandy Hesh ANC and Hesh Evo: image gallery