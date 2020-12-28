Skullcandy Indy Fuel wireless earbuds are your new favourite workout headphones

Skullcandy has come a long way. In the past, the American brand might have been known for its cheap-ish looking and sounding headphones, but by now, Skullcandy has matured into a headphone brand that’s a force to be reckoned with. Its products perform well in their respective categories and very often match the quality of more expensive audio listening equipment from brands like AKG and Sennheiser.

• Buy the Skullcandy Indy Fuel for $99.99 / £109.99 directly from Skullcandy

The Skullcandy Indy Fuel is a great example of this evolution. These true wireless earbuds weigh a mere 57 grams but boast a 30 hour battery life using the included charging case, plus rapid charge and wireless charging features. Even the case can be topped up wirelessly: just pop it on a wireless charging base and let it do its magic.

(Image credit: Skullcandy)

Long battery life is just one of the many things the Skullcandy Indy fuel gets right. These capable sport earbuds are also IP55 sweat-, water- and dust-resistant and feature built-in Tile technology, which makes it easy to track down either earbud if you ever misplace them. Using Tile, you can ‘ring’ your headphones if they are nearby or check where they were last updated on the map, in case they are out of reach.

The Indy Fuel has touch controls, although the actual surface to interact with is relatively small. Mastering touch controls on the Skullcandy Indy Fuel will take some practice but once done, you can control music playback, volume, EQ modes, answer calls and activate voice assistants without interacting with your phone even once. Finding the right fit for the earphones is paramount as if they are even a little bit loose, you will end up skipping songs and activating the voice assistant by constantly fiddling with the earbuds.

(Image credit: Skullcandy)

All these amazing features wouldn’t mean a thing if the Skullcandy Indy Fuel wouldn’t sound good. Luckily, it does, especially considering the small form factor. Needless to say, the Indy Fuel will not deliver as much bass as the Skullcandy Crusher Evo, which is practically a wearable subwoofer, but even so, most tones are clear and there is no static buzz or any signs of muffling.

Thanks to the three different EQ modes, you can even tailor the sound profile on the Indy Fuel to some degree or let more external sounds in using the Ambient mode, perfect for cycling and/or running.

Should you buy the Skullcandy Indy Fuel? You should if any of all of these statements are true:

You need wireless earbud with great battery life

You tend not to treat earbuds as precious commodities and occasionally misplace them

You enjoy good music but don’t consider yourself a music snob

You don’t mind stopping music and activating the voice assistant a few times until you master touch controls on headphones

For the price, there really isn’t much to criticise on the Skullcandy Indy Fuel. Get these feel-good wireless earbuds today.