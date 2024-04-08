Silk'n takes on Shark with new all-in-one hair styling tool, the SilkyAir Flex

QUICK SUMMARY Silk'n has launched a new all-in-one hair styling tool, taking on brands such as Shark and Dyson. The SilkyAir Flex has a variety of great features, including a memory function and temperature adjustment. It also comes with multiple attachments and luxurious storage case. The Silk’n SilkyAir Flex is available to buy now for an RRP of £249, and can be found on Silk'n's website and Look Fantastic.

After Dyson set the precedent with its best-selling Airwrap in 2018, certain haircare brands have launched solid alternatives in a bid to compete. Shark's FlexStyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Dryer is a recent example, with many people claiming it performs just as well, despite being £200 cheaper.

One brand that's recently entered the beauty tech industry is Silk'n, known for its LED Face Mask and SilkyStraight Infrared Hair Straightener. Just like Shark, Silk'n has also launched a direct competitor to the infamous multi-styler, and it looks pretty good. Coming in £249, the Silk'n SilkyAir Flex has a very similar price point to the Shark Flexstyle, bringing the two models head to head.

Just like the Shark Flexstyle, the SilkyAir Flex can easily transform from a powerful hairdryer into an all-in-one styling tool. Its brushless 110,000 rpm motor uses concentrated airflow that can reach up to 57 km/h, yet still prioritises hair styling without heat damage. It's able to adjusts itself automatically when the temperature is too high, allowing users to dry and style your hair whilst maintaining hair quality.

Included with the SilkyAir Flex are two attachments specifically designed to produce curls on both the left and right side of the head. This is similar to early models of the Dyson Airwrap, which has now developed to only have one attachment for both sides. There's also a volumising brush, paddle brush and concentrator. The concentrator creates a more focused airflow to quickly dry hair, making it perfect for a polished look.

The SilkyAir Flex comes with an LED display that shows all the information needed. It has four temperatures (39°C, 50°C, 70°C, and 90°C) and three speed settings. Like other competitors, there's also a cool shot function that can be activated by pressing and holding down the temperature button to set curls. The lock function can be used to fix your setting during styling, and the display will show users when it’s time to use the internal cleaning function.

Finally, the SilkyAir Flex has a variety of great features, including a memory function that will remember the last selected temperature level and speed setting, so that any desired settings are saved. This styling tool also comes with a 3 metre swivel cable for more freedom of movement, as well as a luxurious storage case that can hold the tool and all attachments.

The Silk’n SilkyAir Flex is available to buy now for an RRP of £249, and can be found on Silk'n's website and Look Fantastic.

