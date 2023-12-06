Silk'n announces its latest hair care breakthrough, the SilkyStraight Infrared Hair Straightener

The best hair straighteners have the ability to transform a bad hair day into a good one in just a few minutes. Ranging from cordless to oil-infusing, the variety of models seems to be getting bigger and bigger by the day. Whether you’ve got long locks or a short cut, every woman needs a pair one way or another.

Silk'n, a pioneer in the world of beauty technology, is the latest company to reveal a brand-new styling tool. The SilkyStraight Infrared Hair Straightener was launched only a few days ago, and is designed to achieve sleek, salon-quality hair whilst prioritising hair health and versatility.

Armed with infrared technology, it has been precisely engineered to enhance anyone's hair styling experience, reduce damage and deliver stunning results. Keep reading to find out more...

The SilkyStraight is equipped with infrared technology designed to reduce styling time and enhance hair protection. Unlike traditional straighteners, it releases negative ions that help preserve your natural hair oils, resulting in healthier and more radiant hair. This moisturising heat technology prioritises your hair's well-being, giving you ultimate softness.

The SilkyStraight features silver titanium plates that offer a multitude of benefits for all hair types. These plates ensure rapid heating and even heat distribution, minimising damage while maximising efficiency. Whether you have fine, curly or very thick hair, these plates are designed to reduce styling time and deliver a sleek, shiny finish.

The SilkyStraight also boasts a dynamic LED display with 12 temperature settings, ranging from 120ºC to 230ºC. This versatility allows you to choose the ideal temperature for your specific hair type. With a lightning-fast 15-second heat-up time to 180ºC, styling takes no time at all.

The SilkyStraight also has user-friendly features, such as memory function that remembers your last selected temperature and a lock function to prevent accidental setting changes during use. With a three metre swivel cable, this lightweight straightener will also make a perfect travel companion, complete with a heat-resistant travel pouch to safeguard the device on any journey.

The Silk’n SilkyStraight is available in champagne gold and can be purchased on the Silk’n website for £179.

