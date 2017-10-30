Shower AND shave with this new 3-in-1 instant shower foam from Lynx

Lynx has introduced a new range of versatile Shower Foams designed to make our grooming routines a little bit easier – just in time for party season.

Instant Shower Foam is a thick and creamy foam that works as a cleanser, in-shower fragrance, and shaving foam. Who said guys can't multitask?

The foam is available in two fragrances, Gold and Copper.

Gold is a sophisticated and warming scent with notes of wood and fresh vanilla. Ideal for the well-groomed man looking for a classic, everyday shower fragrance.

Copper is a masculine scent using bergamot and sandalwood, designed to add a touch of polish to men’s daily grooming routines.

Along with smelling incredible, both versions make cleanliness a priority by combining the cleansing properties of a luxurious shower gel with the rich, creamy lather of a market-leading shaving foam.

Libby Sherriff, Lynx Male Skin Cleansing, Brand Manager, said, “The new Lynx Instant Shower Foams are the ideal products for low maintenance, well-groomed men, this party season. The three in one ‘triple threat’ of a body wash, scent and shaving foam, is the ultimate way to kick-start your grooming routine and with the choice of two exceptional fragrances, will not only leave guys feeling good but smelling great too.”

The Lynx Instant Shower Foam is available from Superdrug with an RRP of £3 (around $4).

