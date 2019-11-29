Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner has a super low price in this Black Friday deal at Amazon

We’re big fans of the Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner here at T3.com, and we love it even more when there’s nearly £180 off the asking price. For small money you get big cleaning, with the Shark’s powerful modular design allowing you to track down dust no matter where it might be hiding. Used as a stick vacuum you can tackle carpets and hard floors no problem, but transform it to handheld status and it’s even more useful for things like stairs, the sofa and curtains too.
• Buy Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for £199 – save £179.01 at Amazon
There’s no shortage of suction thanks to a beefy 300 watt motor while the whole machine weighs in at just 4kg, which makes it wonderfully portable. Being battery powered you get freedom from cables and up to 30 minutes runtime. Crucially, this vacuum comes armed with Shark’s pet brush and anti-allergen specification, meaning it’s great for getting to grips with minor mountains of pet hair and, if you suffer from allergies, the machine is similarly ideal.
Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner £199.99 | was £379 | Save £179.01 at Amazon This Shark vacuum cleaner packs a real punch thanks to its formidable suction power. The modular design also means it can be used as an upright stick machine, while it can also be switched to a smaller handheld vacuum for areas such as stairs and for giving soft furnishings a once over. You get up to 30 minutes run time from the rechargeable battery and there's the usual Shark build quality. This deal will be gone by Cyber Monday.View Deal
The other bonus with the Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner [IF130UKTH] is that it boasts a bagless design. So, not only do you save on not having to buy replacement dust bags, it’s also much easier to empty. We rather like the purple finish too, while the Shark design is not only cool to look at but it’s innovative. You’ll find that it can be transformed from a stick appliance to a handheld one, and back again, in seconds. And who doesn't love the freedom of no cables, right?
