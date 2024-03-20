Save big on Polaroid instant cameras in the Amazon Spring Sale

There are a host of top deals for instant photography fans

Polaroid cameras and film on a yellow background
(Image credit: Amazon)
One of the most popular cameras over the course of the last few decades has to be the Polaroid camera. It has become a cult icon, popping up in swathes of TV shows and movies, acting as the cornerstone for capturing memories for years.

When the instant camera was re-introduced in 2016, so was the imagination of users. It's arguably just as popular now as it ever was before, with users enjoying the novelty of a single-instance, printed photograph in today's modern world.

Right now, you can get some massive savings on Polaroid cameras and film as part of the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale. Our team of experts have picked out some of the best to save you the trouble:

Polaroid Everything Box Now Gen 2 Instant Camera:&nbsp;was £139.99, now £109.99 at Amazon

Polaroid Everything Box Now Gen 2 Instant Camera: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPolaroid-Everything-Box-Instant-Camera%2Fdp%2FB0BVNMK48Q%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £139.99, now £109.99 at Amazon
Save £30 on this handy kit containing everything you need to get going right out of the box. You'll get two packs of instant film, plus the Now Gen 2 camera. That's the cornerstone of the range, with simple operation.

View Deal
Polaroid Now+ Gen 2 Instant Camera:&nbsp;was £139.99, now £99 at Amazon

Polaroid Now+ Gen 2 Instant Camera: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPolaroid-Now-Gen-Instant-Camera%2Fdp%2FB0BVNPW1PX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £139.99, now £99 at Amazon
This tech-heavy instant camera is now under £100! Packed with added features in the app, this offers much more control for users, which makes it a great gift for budding photographers.

Other colours: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPolaroid-Now-Gen-Instant-Camera%2Fdp%2FB0BVNG3LC4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Black £99 | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPolaroid-Now-Gen-Instant-Camera%2Fdp%2FB0BVNJHMVQ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">White £99

View Deal
Polaroid Now Gen 2 Instant Camera:&nbsp;was £119.99, now £89.99 at Amazon

Polaroid Now Gen 2 Instant Camera: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPolaroid-Now-Gen-Instant-Camera%2Fdp%2FB0BVPC67N8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £119.99, now £89.99 at Amazon
Save £30 on the simplest Polaroid camera at Amazon. The Now Gen 2 is a no frills instant camera, which offers a simple and intuitive operation. If you just want to snap away, this is the one for you.

View Deal
Polaroid Color Film for 600 - 12 Pack:&nbsp;was £199.99, now £149.99 at Amazon

Polaroid Color Film for 600 - 12 Pack: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPolaroid-pack-Color-film-600%2Fdp%2FB01MQJMQ3N%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £199.99, now £149.99 at Amazon
Save £50 on this bulk pack of colour film for the Polaroid system. With 96 shots in total, you'll pay just £1.56 per frame - less than the £2 per frame which has become standard for this film type.

View Deal
