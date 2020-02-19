Save 33% on a top smart plug that works with Alexa and Google Assistant with this Amazon deal

Smart plugs are really useful – you can take any 'dumb' device and make it controllable remotely from your phone, make it come on at scheduled times, and even add voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant.

But they're not always cheap, and good ones that don't require a hub are almost never as cheap as the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug is right now at Amazon UK. It's one of the best smart plugs, so if you want an instant smart home upgrade, grab this deal!

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug HS100 | Save 33% | Now £13.49 at Amazon UK

The Kasa Smart Plug supports voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, plus app control through the Kasa smart app, which includes scheduling options. It has Wi-Fi built in, so requires no extra hub to make it happen – just plug and go. The design is nice and small too, unlike some plugs. This deal ends at 11.59pm on on 1 March.View Deal

You can use it with a regular lamp to give yourself a voice-controlled light, or use the app to set timing schedules so that it comes on and off while you're on holiday, to help with security. You could use it with a heater or electric radiator to turn it on five minutes before you walk in the door so the house is already toasty. Or you can connect it to your coffee maker, so you can turn it on with your voice before you even get out of bed.

You can control the Kasa Smart Plug in conjunction with other devices though the voice assistants, but there are also other products in the range that it can work with directly in the Kasa app, including the Kasa Smart Light Bulb, which is also on sale at nearly half price.