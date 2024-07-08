Samsung's 5-star Galaxy S24 Ultra flagship drops by 24% to lowest-ever price

The best phone of 2024 is at its best price: only £834!

Mike Lowe
By
published

There are so-called deals with a few quid off – especially ones that appear around Amazon Prime Day 2024 – then there are champion deals like this one: Samsung's best phone of 2024, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, has a massive 24% off its recommended retail price, bringing it down to the lowest-ever. 

Listed at just £833.97, that's a mega £266 off the typical £1,099 asking price (for the 256GB storage model). I've verified it's the cheapest using third-party monitoring site CamelCamelCamel, and checking Samsung's official store confirms the brand is still selling at the full asking price. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB): was £1,099, now £833.97 at Amazon

The T3 Awards 2024 winner of Best Phone, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best-of-best when it comes to Android phones. Its new flat-screen design works beautifully with the integrated S Pen stylus, giving this flagship a major unique point of difference compared to its competition. Add great cameras and, at this price, you're not going to buy better. 

As said in T3's Samsung Galaxy S24 review: "This flagship really is the jewel in Android's crown for 2024," helped by its "cameras being even more capable thanks to a new 5x optical zoom." There's no compromise to any aspect of this Samsung phone, which is why it won Best Phone in the T3 Awards 2024

There are a lot of eyes on Samsung right now, with the brand's July Galaxy Unpacked event just around the corner – the expectation there being new folding phones – so its onwards and upwards. There's no Galaxy S25 expected until next year, though, which is why this S24 Ultra deal remains even more relevant. 

So if you're in the market for one of the best Android phones ever, this pre-Amazon Prime Day deal on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is as good as it gets. The only 'negative' is that you don't get a colour choice – it's for the black finish model only (but, let's be real, that's the one most people will want anyway).

