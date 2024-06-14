Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 set for surprising price hike, just as rivals are getting cheaper

Quick Summary
Rumoured pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 puts it around $100 higher than equivalent models.
It will definitely put it in an elite category, if that's the case.
Samsung is expected to reveal the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 at its Samsung Unpacked event next month, alongside new Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Ring.
However, there may be some bad news around the more expensive of the two foldables: it's reportedly going up in price.
That's according to Smartprix, which says that the price of all Samsung Galaxy Z Fold variants is going up by $100. That's based on a leak of the prices in the Indian market, but it's expected to apply worldwide.
It means you're looking at a hefty investment if you want to get your hands on the next generation of Samsung's best folding phone. If prices are indeed going up by $100 in all markets, that means the 1TB model is likely to cost $2,259.99. Assuming a straight dollar-to-pound exchange rate that'd put the UK price up to £2,149 from the current £2,049.
What will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cost?
According to the report, the three Galaxy Z Fold 6 models will cost $1,899 (256GB), $2,019.99 (512GB) and $2,259.99 (1TB).
The same price hike in the UK would mean prices of £1,849 for the 256GB model, £1,949 for the 512GB and £2,149 for 1TB.
A $100 USD increase works out at roughly $150 dollars in Australia, so you can expect prices of AU$2,749, AU$2,949 and $3,299.
That's disappointing, but we know from previous launches that Samsung really likes to sweeten the deal with new model launches – so I think it's likely that, as with previous big phone launches, Samsung will offer a pre-order discount and some kind of bundle deal too.
We've seen quite a few Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks recently so we've got a very good idea of what you can expect to see next month: a more squared-off design that makes it look more like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra; a redesigned, less obvious hinge; Galaxy AI and a newer, more powerful processor. The external display is believed to be 6.2 inches and the inner 7.6 inches, and some rumours suggest a big camera upgrade is coming with a move to a 200 megapixel primary sensor.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to launch in July 2024.