Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 design leaks showing off a massive redesign

The wonderful world of foldable phones has been surging in popularity recently. A whole swathe of new models have popped up in recent weeks and months, bringing new features and takes on the form to the market.

One of the most high-profile releases was the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. It wasn't a massive departure from previous generations, though the inclusion of a waterdrop hinge was a welcome addition.

Now, a prototype of its successor – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 – has appeared online. Most notably, it appears to fix one of the most common gripes with the current model – the width.

While other devices – like the Google Pixel Fold, for example – are roughly as wide as a regular phone, the Samsung Z Fold range has always been slimmer. That's proven to be a bug bear with users, with content not really working as well as it could.

But it could be a thing of the past if these images are to be believed. They come from respected Samsung tipster, Ice Universe. Ice has a really fantastic track record for leaking information, particularly when it comes to Samsung phones. That gives some additional credence to the rumours.

Ice notes that the design and proportions are made to mimic those of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. That device looks set to undergo a pretty substantial redesign, taking on a more iPhone-esque appearance.

It's arguably a bigger deal for the Fold, though. It would make a significant difference for users, with the larger cover display opening up a much more familiar experience with the device folded.

Of course, it's worth taking this with a pinch of salt for now. While Ice is a well-regarded insider, these devices aren't expected to launch until pretty much this time next year. In terms of tech development, that's pretty much a lifetime.

Anything could change in that time, so it's not worth getting too excited about rumoured specs just yet. Still, it's an exciting prospect. We'll certainly be keeping an eye out closer to the expected launch date to see if this can stand the test of time.