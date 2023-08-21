Samsung Galaxy S24 tipped for major design change iPhone owners might recognise

All things must change eventually, and after sticking with a similar design aesthetic for its Galaxy S series phones for several years, it seems that Samsung could be about to switch things up.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ models will be launched alongside a new Ultra variant early next year (February, is our bet), and they are tipped to be coming with a redesigned case – one that iPhone owners might find a touch familiar.

Renowned tipster Ice Universe claims that both of the standard S24 models will adopt a flat-edged frame, much like the iPhone 14 and the last few years' worth of Apple devices.

The current S23 models have pseudo flat sides but they bulge slightly to give a rounded impression. The sides on the S24 family will be completely flat, says the tipster (via 91Mobiles).

See more

By making the sides flat, Samsung will give the Galaxy S24 family a more premium feel, with clean, crisp edges. The screen will also be flat – a further sign that the company is moving away from curved displays on its flagship range,

As we've said above, we expect the entire lineup to be unveiled during a special unpacked event some time in February, likely before Mobile World Congress once again kicks off in Barcelona.

Current rumours point at Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra coming with a four sensor camera on the rear – something that could make it one of the best phones around.

It is claimed that it will sport the same 200-megapixel main camera as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, matched with a 50-megapixel telephoto, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and 10-megapixel periscope lens.

Other leaked specifications hint that it'll be powered by a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor or Exynos 2400 depending on the location. While the 5,000mAh battery will support 45W charging.

Those are all top-notch additions for the top-of-the-range device. Naturally, the S24 and S24+ will be scaled a bit back from there, but will undoubtedly still be considered among the best Android phones for 2024.

We'll bring you much more on the entire family of new flagship devices closer to launch. And will let you know of any plans for another Samsung Galaxy Unpacked as soon as we find out.

